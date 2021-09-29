Folgendes Instrument wird heute 29.09.2021 EX Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt.
The following instrument is traded EX capital adjustment today 29.09.2021.
KUERZEL (SHORT CODE): ISIN: INSTRUMENT NAME:
GXCN CA1254055066 CGX ENERGY INC.
Der EX-Indikator wird heute bei diesen Instrumenten nicht angezeigt.
The EX-Indicator is not displayed for these instruments today.
The following instrument is traded EX capital adjustment today 29.09.2021.
KUERZEL (SHORT CODE): ISIN: INSTRUMENT NAME:
GXCN CA1254055066 CGX ENERGY INC.
Der EX-Indikator wird heute bei diesen Instrumenten nicht angezeigt.
The EX-Indicator is not displayed for these instruments today.
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de