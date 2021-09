Trimble Stock Up 81% Year-Over-Year & Still Has Room to RunShares of Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) have been experiencing a great, market-trouncing year. As of this writing, TRMB stock is up by 30% year-to-date and 81% year-over-year. That far outstrips the S&P 500, which is only up by 18% year-to-date and 33% year-over-year..

