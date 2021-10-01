Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 1, 2021) - ZEN Graphene Solutions (TSXV: ZEN) (OTC Pink: ZENYF), a Canadian nanotechnology company focused on next-gen healthcare solutions, has received Health Canada approval for its ZENGuard disposable face mask with biocidal coating. The review process included extensive examination of data related to shedding, inhalation safety, skin irritation, pathogen deactivation, bacterial filtration efficiency and viral filtration efficiency. As a result of the review, Health Canada has validated the ZENGuard-enhanced surgical masks as safe for use by Canadians and given the mask a coveted ASTM Level 3 rating, the highest rating given by the International Association for Testing Materials or ASTM.

For more information, please view the InvestmentPitch Media "video" which provides additional information about this news along with video comments from Dr. Francis Dubé, Executive Chairman of ZEN Graphene. If this link is not enabled, please visit www.InvestmentPitch.com and enter "ZEN Graphene" in the search box.





Cannot view this video? Visit:

http://www.investmentpitch.com/video/1_une2wv1s/ZEN-Graphene-Solutions-receives-Health-Canada-approval-for-its-ZENGuard-ASTM-Level-3-rated-mask

Tests have demonstrated that the ZENGuard coated masks remove 98.9% more bacteria and 97.8% more virus particles compared to a typical ASTM level 3, 3-ply uncoated mask.

Greg Fenton, CEO, stated: "Our patent-pending ZENGuard compound continues to surprise us by exhibiting additional beneficial properties when applied to surgical masks. Our goal is to provide front-line workers and those in higher risk environments with the best protection available - and our ZENGuard technology achieves this not only by its antimicrobial properties, but also by substantially reducing the number of viable bacteria and virus particles that are able to pass through the mask material. We believe these properties are key differentiators for surgical masks and will make this product the gold standard in the market."

The company has signed a definitive commercial agreement with Trebor Rx for the manufacturing of ZENGuard-enhanced personal protective equipment, including surgical masks, filters for Trebor's patent pending Pro+ mask, nitrile gloves and other potential products.

George Irwin, CEO of Trebor Rx, stated: 'Trebor and Zen have worked hard to bring a game changing mask to market. The enhanced protection in our mask is just the beginning of an extensive line of anti-microbial protective equipment designed to keep front line healthcare workers safer. The Trebor/Zen relationship is an example of two Canadian companies working together to develop, produce, market and sell world class product on the world stage."

Zen Graphene also has an exclusive agreement to be the global commercializing partner for a newly developed, highly scalable, aptamer-based rapid pathogen detection technology.

The shares are trading at $5.73. For more information, please visit the company's website www.ZENGraphene.com, contact Greg Fenton, CEO, at 437-220-8140 or by email at GFenton@ZENgraphene.com. George Irwin, CEO of Trebor Rx, can be reached at 416-625-7499 or by email at george.irwin@treborrx.com.

About InvestmentPitch Media

InvestmentPitch Media leverages the power of video, which together with its extensive distribution, positions a company's story ahead of the 1,000's of companies seeking awareness and funding from the financial community. The company specializes in producing short videos based on significant news releases, research reports and other content of interest to investors.

CONTACT:

InvestmentPitch Media

Barry Morgan, CFO

bmorgan@investmentpitch.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/98222