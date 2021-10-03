A strange week with the ATX TR up inspite of the fact that many Indexmembers fell sharply. News came from Andritz, Valneva, Österreichische Post, Semperit, Pierer Mobility, Porr and Immofinanz. BSNgine weekly Spitout: The ATX TR up 0,88% to 7.361,04 points this week. Year-to-date the ATX TR is now at 34,66%. Up to now there were 123 days with a positive and 69 with a negative gain. From the year-high we are 0,62% away, from the low 34,66%. Statistically the best weekday so far 2021 is Monday with 0,34%, the weakest is Friday with -0,03%. These are the best-performers this week: SBO 7,8% in front of Bawag 4,81% and DO&CO 3,91%. And the following stocks performed worst: Semperit -5,81% in front of Andritz -5,02% and Wienerberger -4,37%. Further highlights this week: RBI for 3 ...

