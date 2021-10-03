Andritz: International technology Group Andritz has received a repeat order from Starwood Orman Urunleri Sanayi A.S. to supply the third complete fiber preparation system for its MDF production lines in Inegöl, Turkey. Start-up is scheduled for the end of 2022. The scope of supply comprises a complete fiber preparation line, including the chip washing system and a pressurized refining system with a 64" refiner, type S2064, for superior fiber production at minimum energy consumption. The new, state-of-the-art system will process a mixture of pine and beech wood chips.Andritz: weekly performance: -5.02% (From the 21st Austria weekly https://www.boerse-social.com/21staustria (27/09/2021)

