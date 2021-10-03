Österreichische Post: In the light of a data protection procedure originating in January 2019, the current situation for Austrian Post can be described as follows: The data protection fine totalling Euro 18 mn which was imposed upon Austrian Post by the Austrian Data Protection Authority on 28 October 2019 was overturned by the Federal Administrative Court in a ruling handed down on 26 November 2020, and the criminal proceedings were terminated. Up until now the Supreme Administrative Court has not yet decided upon the admissibility of the extraordinary appeal. In a further procedure focusing on providing information about personal data, the Austrian Data Protection Authority imposed a fine of Euro 9.5 mn on Austrian Post on 28 September 2021. The allegations made by the Authority ...

