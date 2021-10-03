Porr: Austrian construction group Porr settled the ongoing cartel proceedings with the Federal Competition Authority (FCA) with inclusion of the Federal Cartel Prosecutor in relation to cartel proceedings pending against Group companies. The settlement provides for an application by the FCA to the Cartel Court for a fine to be imposed on PORR AG of EUR 62.35m (excluding the procedural, legal defence and advisory costs). The cartel proceedings relate to incidents prior to and including 2017. The decision of the Cartel Court is necessary for the final settlement of the cartel proceedings, whereby the fine cannot be set by the Cartel Court at a higher amount than as requested by the FCA. With this settlement, PORR AG clarifies the situation in order to focus on future topics. Taking into ...

