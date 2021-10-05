- (PLX AI) - Brussel Lambert reports exclusive negotiations between subsidiary Sienna and Malakoff Humanis for an exclusive Strategic Partnership.
- • Aiming to build a long-term strategic partnership in the field of retirement and employee savings, with the common ambition of creating a leader in the savings market in France
- • For Sienna Investment Managers, this partnership includes a component to accelerate the distribution of Malakoff Humanis' savings business, as well as a majority stake in MH GA (the group's asset management company with EUR 20 billion in assets under management)
- • This operation is subject to prior consultation with employee representative bodies and to prior authorization from the relevant
- authorities
