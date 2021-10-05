Solar Integrated Roof Corp.: Healixa Signs Supply Partnership With Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. For Global Aquaduct Solar Components

The component parts alone for Global Aquaduct® represent a potential $90,000,000 addressable market opportunity for Solar Integrated Roofing

NEW YORK, NY AND EL CAJON, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 5, 2021 / Healixa, Inc. (OTC PINK:EMOR) ("Healixa", or the "EMOR"), a technology company focusing on building and acquiring innovative and disruptive technologies in the health-tech, clean water, and green-tech industries, and Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. (OTC PINK:SIRC) ("SIRC" or "Solar Integrated"), an integrated, single-source solar power and roofing systems installation company, have signed a strategic component supply agreement Letter of Intent ("LOI") whereby Solar Integrated will supply solar panels and components for the Global Aquaduct® device utilizing Healixa's Atmospheric Water Harvesting® ("AWH") with an expected near-term potential addressable opportunity to SIRC of $90 million.

AWH is a game-changing clean water technology that can harvest potable water directly from the atmosphere almost anywhere on earth with minimal energy using a solar panel. AWH® is not reliant on relative humidity and can be operated sustainably to provide up to 600L of potable water a day with the Global Aquaduct® device. Under the agreement, Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. will provide solar and other component parts for Healixa's Global Aquaduct®.

"As we move toward finalizing prototype and as we progress in our conversations with groups such as UNICEF and other government agencies, we are finalizing supply chain partners for mass production of the Global Aquaduct®," said Ian Parker, CEO of Healixa. "We chose to align with SIRC for the supply of solar panels to power the Global Aquaduct® because of their significant expertise in solar products and services, U.S. based operations and broad network of industry relationships. Utilizing SIRC will allow us to quickly build a solar energy equipment supply chain that can scale with demand.

"It is important that we source supply chains that are USA based as we build out our Department of Defense ("DoD") and Special Operation Forces ("SOF") distribution channels. Solar Integrated Roofing provides us with a multitude of options for the power components that will meet the supply chain requirements of DoD and SOF. Providing safe and easily deployed turnkey water solutions to our armed forces anywhere in the world is one of our priorities. We continue to make significant progress in the health-tech space with our partnership with a tech-enabled global ride share company to offer last-mile delivery services of prescription medications directly to any customer's doorstep, and we expect to make the same impact with our AWH® technology," concluded Parker.

David Massey, CEO of Solar Integrated added, "Given the uniqueness of the Healixa's AWH® technology to harvest unlimited water from the air, we believe that we can help enable the energy to power the unit with our clean solar "off-the-grid" components. Given that the expected near-term addressable market for the Global Aquaduct® is greater than 300,000 units, this gives us a potential $90 million revenue stream or more with full penetration."

Healixa estimates the final sales price of units to be under $12,000 of which the solar panel components will make up approximately $300 per unit.

About Healixa Inc.

Healixa is a technology company focusing on building and acquiring innovative and disruptive technologies in the health-tech, clean water generation and green-tech industries. Healixa embraces innovation by combining its intellectual properties, patents, strategic collaborations, and partnerships to create a "LaunchPad" of disruptive sustainable products. For more information please visit www.healixa.com .

About Solar Integrated Roofing Corp.

Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. (OTC PINK:SIRC), is an integrated, single-source solar power and roofing systems installation platform company specializing in commercial and residential properties throughout the United States. The Company serves communities by delivering the best experience through constant innovation & legacy-focused leadership. The Company's broad array of solutions include sales and installation of solar energy systems, battery backup and electric vehicle (EV) charging stations to roofing, HVAC and related electrical contracting work. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.solarintegratedroofing.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements made in this press release which are not historical facts contain certain forward-looking statements; as such term is defined in the Private Security Litigation Reform Act of 1995, concerning potential developments affecting the business, prospects, financial condition and other aspects of the company to which this release pertains. The actual results of the specific items described in this release, and the company's operations generally, may differ materially from what is projected in such forward-looking statements. Although such statements are based upon the best judgments of management of the company as of the date of this release, significant deviations in magnitude, timing and other factors may result from business risks and uncertainties including, without limitation, the company's dependence on third parties, general market and economic conditions, technical factors, the availability of outside capital, receipt of revenues and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the company. The company disclaims any obligation to update the information contained in any forward-looking statement. This press release shall not be deemed a general solicitation.

Healixa Contact

Bret Hedges

SVP

833-432-5492

invest@healixa.com

Solar Integrated Roofing Corp Contact

Lucas A. Zimmerman

Director

MZ North America

Main: 949-259-4987

SIRC@mzgroup.us

www.mzgroup.us

SOURCE: Solar Integrated Roof Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/666747/Healixa-Signs-Supply-Partnership-With-Solar-Integrated-Roofing-Corp-For-Global-AquaductR-Solar-Components