Auckland, New Zealand--(Newsfile Corp. - October 5, 2021) - Multichain synthetic asset network PLUGnet announced an update to its Ottó Blockchain that improves the burst throughput of its nodes. The launchnet will now be capable of handling a launch sale with over 60,000 users sending 2,000 transactions per second and incentive payouts of over 800 transactions per block.





The patent-pending solution enables the blockchain to support high speed trading on decentralized exchanges, which are becoming more accessible through Otto and PLUGnet. Common issues of network congestion suffered by other scalable networks will not be a problem on Ottó. The fact that it will be able to support higher volume launch sales will allow for more participation and less limitations for users.

PLUGnet COO Jeff McDonald shared his outlook on the new development: "The idea is that new projects can have a launch sale for their assets on Ottó without any pain or waste in gas fees. Users will be able to make almost instant trades on the DEX even in busy times."

Ottó Blockchain is designed for partners and developers who are on PLUGnet to build the next generation of compliant DeFi applications. It allows teams to test their ideas on a growth infrastructure ahead of PLUGnet's upcoming mainnet launch.

About PLUGnet

PLUGnet is an advanced multi-chain synthetic assets protocol, designed to enable asset custodians to leverage any asset from any network in its synthetic form as well as innovative DeFi services. It is a public PoS network that allows anyone with the PL^G token to take part in decentralized governance of the network and get connected to a range of partnered exchanges, custody providers, asset managers and staking farms in the PLUGnet Partner Alliance.

