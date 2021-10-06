(Article L. 233 8 II of the French commercial code article 223-16 of the General Regulations of the AMF)
Corporate name SEB S.A. (Paris:SK)
Registered office 112 Chemin du Moulin Carron CS 90175 69134 Ecully cedex France
Stockmarket Euronext Paris A
ISIN FR0000121709
- Numbers of shares and voting rights :
31 August 2021
30 September 2021
Shares in Euronext
55 337 770
55 337 770
Theoretical voting rights (1)
81 858 865
81 861 186
Effective voting rights
81 655 988
81 630 159
(1) Including voting rights attached to shares for which the right is revoked (own controlled shares, …)
- A statutory clause imposes an obligation to declare any crossing thresholds in addition to those provided by law, to any person who comes to hold, directly or indirectly, as defined by Articles L. 233-7 and L. 233-9 of the French Commercial Code, 0.5% of the share capital or voting rights, or any multiple of that percentage.
SEB S.A.
