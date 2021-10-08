Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 8, 2021) - Lucky Minerals (TSXV: LKY) (OTC Pink: LKMNF) (FSE: LKY) has received additional sample assays from its ongoing work at its Wayka gold discovery at its Fortuna Property in Ecuador. The 100% owned Fortuna property covers 550 square kilometers or approximately 55,000 hectares in a highly prospective, yet underexplored, gold belt in southern Ecuador.

For more information, please view the InvestmentPitch Media "video" which provides additional information about this news and the company, along with some video comments by Francois Perron, President and CEO. If this link is not enabled, please visit www.InvestmentPitch.com and enter "Lucky Minerals" in the search box.





Cannot view this video? Visit:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NFvdaDO0UQ4

The Wayka epithermal gold discovery lies along an elevated ridge that trends northeast with elevations ranging from approximately 3,600 meters to 3,700 meters above sea level and is bound to the East by the El Buitre Porphyry and to the West by the Emma Porphyry.

The current release reflects the results from trenches T-2, T-3, T-4, T-7, T-8, and T-9, located in the southern area of the Wayka prospect where trench T-1 results were previously announced on July 12th.

Trench T-2, which confirmed the lateral extent of the breccia sampled along 27 meters, averaged 1.91 g/t gold. Trench 2 was dug along the strike direction (275 degrees) of a breccia lens in order to confirm the orientation and continuity along the breccia. While sampling was systematic, more representative sampling of the system was sought out with trenches 3 and 4 as those are interpreted to crosscut the breccia structure.

Trench T-3 intersected the east west breccia exposed in T-2 on a north south direction and confirmed a continuously mineralized interval of 0.32 g/t gold over 17 meters, including 0.56 g/t gold over 9 meters.

Trench T-4, parallel to trench T-3 and approximately 7 meters east of it, averaged 0.79 g/t gold over 7 meters. Trench T-9 is located approximately 40 metres to the southwest of Trench T-2, averaged 0.59 g/t gold over 4 meters. This is the furthest point south that has been prospected and extends the system to the south and remains open.

Work in the field is advancing on several fronts with work advancing on trench 14. At present, Wayka has been observed to remain open in all directions.

The shares are trading at $0.085. For more information, please visit the company's website, www.LuckyMinerals.com, contact Francois Perron, CEO, at 866-924-6484 or by email at investors@LuckyMinerals.com.

About InvestmentPitch Media

InvestmentPitch Media leverages the power of video, which together with its extensive distribution, positions a company's story ahead of the 1,000's of companies seeking awareness and funding from the financial community. The company specializes in producing short videos based on significant news releases, research reports and other content of interest to investors.

CONTACT:

InvestmentPitch Media

Barry Morgan, CFO

bmorgan@investmentpitch.com





To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/99012