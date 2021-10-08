Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 8, 2021) - Rakovina Therapeutics Inc. (TSXV: RKV) has received notice of allowance from the Untied States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) for a patent entitled "Tricyclic Inhibitors of Poly(ADP-Ribose) Polymerase."

Prof. Mads Daugaard, President and Chief Scientific Officer, stated: "This US patent is an important component of our strategy to establish a global intellectual property portfolio around our novel DNA-damage response inhibitor technologies."

Rakovina Therapeutics was established in 2020 to develop new cancer treatments based on novel DNA-damage response technologies. The company has established a pipeline of DNA-damage response inhibitors with the goal of advancing one or more drug candidates into human clinical trials and obtaining marketing approval for new cancer therapeutics from Health Canada, the United States Food and Drug Administration and similar international regulatory agencies.

DNA damage response mutations are the hallmarks of many cancers, which are one of the leading causes of death. Many cancers harbor a defect in natural DNA damage response mechanisms that allow tumor cells to evade the human immune system and grow unchecked into life-threatening malignancies.

The granted patent claims cover the composition of matter and uses of drug candidates from the company's kt-2000 series, which are oral, targeted small-molecule inhibitors of poly (ADP-ribose) polymerase (PARP).

The kt-2000 series is one of three novel series of DNA-damage response inhibitors being researched by the company as potential targeted cancer therapies under a collaborative research agreement with the University of British Columbia.

PARP is a key enzyme involved in sensing and repairing DNA single-strand breaks, which if left unrepaired, will devolve into double-strand breaks, which are lethal to the cancer cell. PARP-inhibitors prevent PARP from repairing single strand breaks, leading to increased double strand breaks.

Cancer cells that are deficient in double strand break repair, such as those with BRCA mutations, will be killed indirectly by blocking PARP in a process known as "synthetic lethality". PARP inhibitors have become integral in the treatment of cancers harboring deficiencies in homologous DNA repair (HR) leading to improved clinical outcomes in subsets of ovarian, breast and prostate cancer.

Established data demonstrate that lead candidates from Rakovina Therapeutics' kt-2000 series exhibit potency comparable to FDA-approved PARP-inhibitors and potent anti-cancer activity in preclinical animal models. Rakovina Therapeutics' kt-2000 series lead candidates are being optimized around potential differentiating factors and competitive advantages, including the ability to cross the blood brain barrier in order to treat tumors that have metastasized to, or originate in the brain.

The shares, which began trading on April 1st, are currently trading at $0.21. For more information, please visit the company's website www.RakovinaTherapeutics.com, contact David Hyman, CFO, at 403-613-1453 or by email at info@RakovinaTherapetics.com. For investor relations email IR@RakovinaTherapeutics.com.

