Disclosure made pursuant to the Law of 2 May 2007 on the disclosure of significant shareholdings

Unifiedpost Group (Euronext: UPG) (Unifiedpost, the Group or the Company) has received a transparency notification dated 6 October 2021. This transparency notification indicates that NN Group N.V. now holds, as from 4 October 2021, 5.00% of the voting rights of the Company. NN Group N.V. has therefore crossed the threshold of 5%.

Publication of transparency notifications1

In accordance with article 14 of the Law of 2 May 2007 on the disclosure of large shareholdings, the Company publishes the following information:

Transparency notification by NN Group N.V.

NN Group N.V. has announced on 6 October 2021 that, on 4 October 2021, it held 1,673,390 shares in the Company. On the basis of the denominator of 33,449,599 shares, this holding represents 5.00% of the outstanding shares:

A) Voting rights Previous notification After the transaction # of voting rights # of voting rights % of voting rights Holders of voting rights Linked to

securities Not linked to

the securities Linked to

securities Not linked to

the securities NN Group N.V. 0 0,00% NN Insurance Eurasia N.V. 0 0,00% Nationale-Nederlanden Nederland B.V. 0 0,00% NN Re (Netherlands) N.V. 18.871 0,06% Nationale-Nederlanden

Schadeverzekering Maatschappij N.V. 87.030 0,26% Nationale-Nederlanden

Levensverzekering Maatschappij N.V. 1.567.489 4,69% Subtotal 1.673.390 5,00% TOTAL 1.673.390 0 5,00% 0,00%

The full transparency notification can be consulted on the Company's website, here

About Unifiedpost

Unifiedpost is a leading cloud-based platform for SME business services built on Documents, Identity, Payments and associated finance services. Unifiedpost operates and develops a comprehensive cloud-based platform for administrative and financial services that allows real-time and seamless connections between Unifiedpost's customers, their suppliers, their customers, and other parties along the financial value chain. With its one-stop-shop solutions, Unifiedpost's mission is to make administrative and financial processes simple and smart for its customers. Since its founding in 2001, Unifiedpost has grown significantly, expanding to offices in 30 countries, with more than 400 million documents processed in 2020, reaching over 980,000 SMEs and more than 2,500 Corporates across its platform today.

Noteworthy facts and figures:

Established in 2001, with a proven track record

Revenue of €146 million (pro-forma 2020)

1,300+ employees

400+ million documents processed in 2020

Diverse portfolio of clients across a wide variety of industries, including banking, leasing, utilities, media, telecommunications, travel, social security service providers, public organisations, ranging from SMEs to large corporates.

Unifiedpost Payments, a fully owned subsidiary, is recognised as a payment institution by the National Bank of Belgium

Certified SWIFT partner

M&A track record of 17 acquisitions in last 9 years

Quoted on the regulated market of Euronext Brussels, symbol: UPG

(*) Warning about future statements: The statements contained herein may contain forecasts, future expectations, opinions and other future-oriented statements concerning the expected further performance of Unifiedpost on the markets in which it is active. Such future-oriented statements are based on the current insights and assumptions of management concerning future events. They naturally include known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which seem justified at the time that the statements are made but may possibly turn out to be inaccurate. The actual results, performance or events may differ essentially from the results, performance or events which are expressed or implied in such future-oriented statements. Except where required by the applicable legislation, Unifiedpost shall assume no obligation to update, elucidate or improve future-oriented statements in this press release in the light of new information, future events or other elements and shall not be held liable on that account. The reader is warned not to rely unduly on future-oriented statements.

1 The following information has been received from NN Group N.V.

