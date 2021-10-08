Arix Bioscience PLC: Pyxis Oncology prices Nasdaq IPO - Update

DJ Pyxis Oncology prices Nasdaq IPO - Update

Arix Bioscience plc

Update

Pyxis Oncology prices Nasdaq IPO

The following amendment has been made to the Pyxis Oncology announcement released on 8 October 2021 at 07:00am under EQS News ID: 1239334. The increase in the value of Arix's existing holding in Pyxis has been corrected to GBP6.0 million [1] (4.7p per share). All other details remain unchanged. The full amended text is shown below.

LONDON, 8 October 2021: Arix Bioscience plc (LSE: ARIX, "Arix"), a global venture capital company focused on investing in and building breakthrough biotech companies, today notes that its portfolio company, Pyxis Oncology, Inc., ("Pyxis"), has announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 10,500,000 shares of common stock at a public offering price of USD16.00 per share for aggregate gross proceeds of USD167.2 million. In addition, Pyxis has granted the underwriters an option for a period of 30 days to purchase up to 1,575,000 additional shares of common stock. All of the shares are being offered by Pyxis. Pyxis' common stock is expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Market on 8 October 2021 under the ticker symbol "PYXS".

The IPO resulted in an GBP6.0 million[1] (4.7p per share) increase in the value of Arix's existing holding in Pyxis, which was valued at GBP10.8 million at 30 June 2021. Mark Chin, Arix Managing Director, will continue to serve on Pyxis' board.

A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with and declared effective by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. This announcement does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities, and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of that jurisdiction. Any offers, solicitations or offers to buy, or any sales of securities will be made in accordance with the registration requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

About Arix Bioscience plc

Arix Bioscience plc is a global venture capital company focused on investing in and building breakthrough biotech companies around cutting edge advances in life sciences. We collaborate with exceptional entrepreneurs and provide the capital, expertise and global networks to help accelerate their ideas into important new treatments for patients. As a listed company, we are able to bring this exciting growth phase of our industry to a broader range of investors.

About Pyxis Oncology, Inc.

Pyxis Oncology, Inc. is a preclinical oncology company focused on developing an arsenal of next-generation therapeutics to target difficult-to-treat cancers and improve quality of life for patients. Pyxis develops its product candidates with the objective to directly kill tumor cells, and to address the underlying pathologies created by cancer that enable its uncontrollable proliferation and immune evasion. Since its launch in 2019, Pyxis has developed a broad portfolio of novel antibody drug conjugate, or ADC, product candidates, and monoclonal antibody, or mAb, preclinical discovery programs that it is developing as monotherapies and in combination with other therapies.

