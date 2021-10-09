Dubai, United Arab Emirates--(Newsfile Corp. - October 8, 2021) - Icecap, LLC, the first company to offer investment-grade diamonds via NFT technology, announced that it will provide six valuable gem and jewelry pieces to the upcoming NFT BAZL in Dubai. The event is scheduled to start on October 11th at the city's JW Marriott Marquis and showcase luxurious multi-million dollar assets including jewelry, memorabilia, and artworks by prominent artists.





The pieces provided by Icecap consist of two offerings: a premium set of pieces above the $100,000 mark and another one below. As part of the premium pieces, the company will be auctioning the "Endless Fire" ruby ring at a $1,960,000 list price, the "Emerald Mirror" emerald ring at $1,900,000, and the "Trilogy of Hearts" diamond necklace at $1,325,000. Below the $100,000 mark will be the "Harmony Circle" multi-gem necklace at a $28,018 list price, the "Forest Trail" emerald earrings at $11,490, and the "Blue Lagoon" blue topaz pendant at $10,107.

Icecap CEO Jacques Voorhees shared his outlook on the event: "We're very excited to participate in an event like this and see how people react to these extremely unique pieces. Jewelry is becoming an important aspect of NFT markets and we can't think of a better place to make that statement than NFT BAZL in Dubai."

Blockchain-based wealth management platform Elitium, one of the NFT BAZL organizers, will provide the technical infrastructure where these auctions will take place. Its in-app NFT marketplace lets users pay via credit card, bank transfer, or cryptocurrency. The platform's founder and CEO Raoul Milhado commented on Icecap's involvement: "NFTs are applicable to so many things beyond digital art. At the event, we'll get to see what the technology can do for other valuable assets such as jewelry."

About Icecap

Icecap is a blockchain-based diamond NFT marketplace. It uses Ethereum-based, non-fungible tokens to represent ownership of individual diamonds. Owners are then able to trade tokens without friction while the diamonds are vaulted and insured. For more information visit www.icecap.diamonds.

About Elitium

Elitium helps investors access digital assets via a trusted, compliant, and secure wealth management platform. It focuses on ease-of-use with low barriers to entry to help lead the blockchain and cryptocurrency industry to mass adoption. For more information visit www.elitium.io.

