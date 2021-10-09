Sunnyvale, California--(Newsfile Corp. - October 8, 2021) - AsicWay, an innovative technology company( www.asicway.com ), has recently announced its grand entry to the global crypto market with its new generation of crypto miners. The company is dedicated to making the benefits of crypto mining available to all, regardless of their experience and technical expertise. Unlike any other existing product in the market, AsicWay mining rigs offer guaranteed return on investment within just one month.





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/8348/99123_awpro.jpg

At present, AsicWay offers three mining rigs viz. AW1, AW2, and AW PRO. All these products are capable of mining bitcoin, litecoin, ethereum, and monero, and are built around the latest ASIC technology. One of the major highlights of AsicWay miners is their extraordinary hash rates, making them the most powerful mining hardware right now. Moreover, these products have surprisingly low power consumptions.

BTC (TH/s) LTC (GH/s) ETH (GH/s) XMR (MH/s) Power Consumption (W) AW1 380 40 2.5 3 650 AW2 610 64 4 5 850 AW PRO 1950 200 13 16 2200



Because of their impressive hash rates and power consumptions, these mining rigs have outstanding profit making potential for different cryptocurrencies. AsicWay makes it super easy for users to get started with mining by delivering hardware pre-configured with Linux based system. Also, these miners require a moderate minimum internet speed of 10 KB/s for upload and download.

The technology leaders and visionaries behind the AsicWay team strongly believe that the benefits of crypto mining should not be enjoyed only by technologically skilled individuals. This is why the company has come up with products that can be use by anyone to make a handsome profit.

"Our vision behind creating AsicWay was to simplify the idea of crypto mining so that even the most technologically challenged individuals can benefit from it. We are hopeful about scripting a new era in crypto mining with these products," said a senior spokesperson from AsicWay.

To find out more, please visit https://asicway.com/

About AsicWay: AsicWay is an innovative technology company created and managed by an experienced team of engineers and enlightened minds inspired by the idea of bringing the best technology to the crypto mining market. The company operates with the vision of bringing unprecedented crypto mining opportunities for all types of investors.

Media Contact:

Aydan Brown

media@asicway.com

+1 650 741 1299

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/99123