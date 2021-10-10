New South Wales, Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 9, 2021) - Recently, EZZ Life Science Holdings Limited announced that its NMN product line has been rolled out to COSTCO stores in Australia and Taiwan, China, where it has seen good sales growth even as the pandemic has hit the Australian retail industry hard.





Fernando Rodriguez, CEO of EZZ

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7987/99135_4734c2ddd4728afc_001full.jpg

Fernando Rodriguez, CEO of EZZ, said: "EZZ is pleased to confirm that EZZ brand NMN products are now available in 13 Costco stores in Australia and 13 Costco stores in Taiwan, China.

On September 27, the reporter walks into a COSTCO store in Sydney. In a core shelf area near the entrance, a product with a silver exterior takes center stage. The reporter finds that from time to time there would be customers carrying the products into their shopping carts. The EZZ NAD STAY YOUNG item is the only NMN on sale at COSTCO. A person at the scene tells the reporter. "In February, COSTCO enters into a strategic partnership with EZZ and confirms that EZZ would be listed as COSTCO's brand. Since the brand is a listed company in Australia, it has been selling well."





Ezz nmn is available in Costco

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7987/99135_4734c2ddd4728afc_002full.jpg

The reporter learns that COSTCO is the largest membership chain supermarket in the world, which is characterized by only receiving members, strict selection of brands, and large package sales. The extremely strict selection standards make the title of "COSTCO cooperative brand" become an invisible trophy. In this collaboration, COSTCO goes through a long process of brand selection before deciding to cooperate with EZZ, the industry's sales leader.

The strong strength of EZZ is the reason why COSTCO chose EZZ as the only brand in the NMN industry among many NMN brands. It is reported that EZZ was listed on the main board of the Australian Stock Exchange in March 2021. EZZ is a gene-centered life science research company, which is committed to life science research in four fields: NMN, HPV, Helicobacter pylori and weight management. Through the research results of the Gene Research Center of the Auckland University of Technology, EZZ provides health solutions based on genes and enzymes and NMN products are jointly developed with New Zealand Gene Research Center and Auckland University of Technology Gene Research Center, and are sold in 23 countries and regions around the world.

"Joining forces with COSTCO in a foreign market will help NMN expand rapidly in the global market, which I think is more important for EZZ as a multinational public company. "Analysts says.

Media Contact

Company Name: EZZ Life Science Holdings Limited

Contact: 0478798563

Email: info@ezz.co.nz

Website: www.ezz.co.nz

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/99135