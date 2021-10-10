AT&S: Effective October 1, 2021 Philipp Gebhardt has taken over the position of "Director Investor Relations" at technology group AT&S. He succeeds Gerda Ko¨nigstorfer, who will leave the company at her request. She will continue to work for AT&S until November 30, 2021, to ensure an orderly handover of all tasks. Born in Germany, Gebhardt studied economics at the Ludwig Maximilians University in Munich and obtained a CFA (Chartered Financial Analyst) degree. He has been working as a consultant and IR manager for international companies for more than 13 years and was most recently Director IR at Fresenius Medical Care in the USA and Germany.AT&S: weekly performance: -6.91% Vienna Stock Exchange: Trading participants generated equity turnover of Euro 54.96 bn ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...