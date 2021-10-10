Wienerberger: Wienerberger announced its acquisition of Struxura in Belgium. With the take-over of Struxura BV, a producer of prefabricated wall panels, Wienerberger continues to consistently and successfully pursue its sustainable development into a full-range system provider while, at the same time, offering its customers enhanced convenience in line with the Group's ambitious ESG targets. Struxura employs a total workforce of 25 employees at two locations and generates revenues of approx. Euro 8 mn.Wienerberger: weekly performance: 1.43% Palfinger: Palfinger's marine business has acquired the Offshore Passenger Transfer System (OPTS) technology by Lift2Work. The Rotterdam-based company was set up with extensive knowledge and experience in the maritime offshore sector with the ...

