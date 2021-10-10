Lenzing: The Lenzing Group, supplier of wood-based specialty fibers, has received further recognition of its performance in sustainability. The prestigious rating agency MSCI has upgraded its rating for the Lenzing Group from "A" to "AA" as at September 2021. As a result, Lenzing ranks among the top 6 percent of companies rated in its peer group. The upgrade to the MSCI ESG rating will also lead to a reduction in Lenzing's interest expense. Lenzing placed a bonded loan worth Euro 500 mn in November 2019, which is linked to its sustainability performance. In accordance with its commitment under the bonded loan placement, the company will donate the full amount of the interest expense saved thanks to the rating revision to a project it supports.Lenzing: weekly performance: -3.81% ...

