Strabag: Austria's largest construction group Strabag has opened a new training centre after just one year of construction which will provide training to around 250 apprentices from all over Austria every year. The company invested a total of around Euro 10 mn in the new facility. "The shortage of skilled workers presents a major challenge to our industry. With our new Camp[us] Ybbs, we want to actively counteract this situation," says Thomas Birtel, CEO. Strabag is continuously looking for new employees. In Austria alone, 500 positions are currently vacant, with around 100 apprentices sought in the training sector every year. Strabag: weekly performance: -2.42% Zumtobel: The Supervisory Board of lightning company Zumtobel announced that the current mandate of the ...

