First North Denmark: Scandinavian Medical Solutions A/S

Scandinavian Medical Solutions A/S has applied for admittance to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark. The first day of trading in the shares is expected to be 3 November 2021. The admission to trading is conditional upon that Scandinavian Medical Solutions A/S obtains a sufficient number of qualified shareholders and sufficient free float. The result of the offering is expected to be published by the company on 28 October 2021 at 10:00 CET at the latest. Name: Scandinavian Medical Solutions ------------------------------------------------------------ ISIN: DK0061675006 ------------------------------------------------------------ Short name: SMSMED ------------------------------------------------------------ Volume: Minimum 26,650,000 shares Maximum 27,250,000 shares ------------------------------------------------------------ Company Registration Number: 39901749 ------------------------------------------------------------ Face value: DKK 0.04 ------------------------------------------------------------ Round Lot: 1 ------------------------------------------------------------ Market segment: First North Denmark / 100 ------------------------------------------------------------ Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table ------------------------------------------------------------ Mic code: DSME ------------------------------------------------------------ Orderbook ID: 236967 ------------------------------------------------------------ ICB classification: Industry Supersector ------------------------ 20 2010 Health Care Health Care ------------------------ For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1019738