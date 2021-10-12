Anzeige
Dienstag, 12.10.2021
12.10.2021 | 10:29
First North Denmark: Scandinavian Medical Solutions A/S

Scandinavian Medical Solutions A/S has applied for admittance to trading on
Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark. The first day of trading in the
shares is expected to be 3 November 2021. The admission to trading is
conditional upon that Scandinavian Medical Solutions A/S obtains a sufficient
number of qualified shareholders and sufficient free float. 



The result of the offering is expected to be published by the company on 28
October 2021 at 10:00 CET at the latest. 



Name:             Scandinavian Medical Solutions
------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN:             DK0061675006         
------------------------------------------------------------
Short name:          SMSMED            
------------------------------------------------------------
Volume:            Minimum 26,650,000 shares   
               Maximum 27,250,000 shares   
------------------------------------------------------------
Company Registration Number: 39901749           
------------------------------------------------------------
Face value:          DKK 0.04           
------------------------------------------------------------
Round Lot:          1               
------------------------------------------------------------
Market segment:        First North Denmark / 100   
------------------------------------------------------------
Tick Size table:       MiFID II tick size table   
------------------------------------------------------------
Mic code:           DSME             
------------------------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:         236967            
------------------------------------------------------------



ICB classification:

Industry   Supersector
------------------------
20      2010    
Health Care Health Care
------------------------







For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1019738
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
