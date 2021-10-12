- Highly experienced industry and digital asset IT specialist joins as CTO -

London, United Kingdom and Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 12, 2021) - GlobalBlock Digital Asset Trading Limited (TSXV: BLOK) (FSE: BD4) (the "Company" or "GlobalBlock") is pleased to announce that its wholly owned operating subsidiary, GlobalBlock Limited ("GlobalBlock UK"), has appointed Rodney Prescott as Chief Technology Officer. Rodney joins the Company with a huge wealth of experience in blockchain, digital assets and banking, having held senior managerial roles at global technology firms, consultancies and banking groups.

Most recently Rodney has been working as a strategic consultant to both Input Output (aka IOHK), the research and technology umbrella of the Cardano blockchain and cross-chain protocol Qredo, the decentralised interoperable blockchain infrastructure which provides fast settlement over a decentralised network, enabling management of digital assets with institutional grade security.

Between 2017 and 2019 Rodney was a Senior Manager at global consultancy firm PwC, where he was based in London assisting Central Banks and small to medium sized companies (SMEs) with their blockchain technology projects. His most notable work involved a project with the South African Reserve Bank which explored the use of blockchain in Interbank settlement. Rodney was also at EY based at both the Sydney and Hong Kong offices, working with global financial services and technology companies, driving their digital innovation and blockchain initiatives.

Prior to joining EY, Rodney spent his career holding senior technology positions in banking, including Commonwealth Bank, Westpac and MLC.

Rufus Round, CEO at the Company, said:

"We are delighted to welcome Rodney and his wealth of crypto and technology experience to the team, knowing that he will play an instrumental part in the growth of the business as we roll out new products and services. Having been a key player within the industry for many years, we see his appointment as a fantastic development for all stakeholders of the business as we continue to capitalise on such a fast moving and fast growing sector."

Rodney Prescott, CTO at GlobalBlock UK, said:

"GlobalBlock is at a pivotal stage of its existence and this is a hugely exciting time to be joining the company, especially when there is clear evidence of wider digital asset adoption worldwide. Having experienced first hand how businesses and individuals are seeing to benefit from blockchain, tokenisation and cryptocurrency, joining a company with highly experienced professionals is an unmissable opportunity for me and I look forward to what the future holds for the business."

ABOUT THE COMPANY

GlobalBlock Digital Asset Trading Limited is a publicly traded holding company (TSXV: BLOK) whose wholly owned subsidiary, GlobalBlock Limited (https://www.globalblock.co.uk), is a United Kingdom based digital asset broker that provides a personalised telephone brokerage service, trading platform and mobile app. Established in 2018 by an experienced team of financial services professionals, GlobalBlock Limited acts as a trusted agent serving the digital asset needs of individuals, corporates, institutional financial firms and intermediaries, providing best execution trading and safe custody of digital assets.

GlobalBlock Limited has been temporarily registered under the Money Laundering, Terrorist Financing and Transfer of Funds (Information on the Payer) Regulations 2017 as a cryptoasset business until 31st March 2022, pending the determination of the application by the Financial Conduct Authority. At this time, GlobalBlock Limited only accepts United Kingdom and Ireland resident clients or customers for its digital asset broker or trading services.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/99295