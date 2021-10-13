Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 13, 2021) - Urbanimmersive Inc. (TSXV: UI) (OTCQB: UBMRF) is leveraging its flagship patent pending UiMeet3D avatar product in order to build the largest behavioral database of 3D real estate tours for the next generation of 3D chatbot machine learning. The company's research dataset recording system, Behaviortal_UI3D, will be available to researchers to train embodied agents, such as home AI 3D chatbot assistants.

Developed by the Urbanimmersive R & D team, this state-of-the-art system records every single movement made by the 3D tour participant, from their route within the home, to interactions with 3D hotspots, their head movements and even reactions to various interactions, allowing for complete audience segmentation. All properties are physically mapped, including presence of furniture, and scaled to size. The product also benefits from the company's extensive image recognition AI dataset, which includes millions of photos gathered over the years.

Alexandre Henry-Lebel, CTO, stated: "In short, we can precisely replicate each visit of each visitor. We know when they move, where they went in the tour, the path they used, what they saw, how much time they saw it and when they left the 3D tour. More importantly, we know what triggered them to interact with our 3D virtual assistant. The ultimate goal is to work with groups of researchers to create AI machine learning that would help predict visitor behaviors based on their profile, points of interest and visit history."

Urbanimmersive also launched its first 3D virtual assistance greeting bot, which is now available within all UiMeet3D monthly premium subscriptions packages. The package includes features such as bot profile settings, public and private chat, lead generator, alert notifications, avatar pictures, UiBackBadge and more. The 3D virtual assistance which can be branded to each individual agent, looks and acts exactly like other avatars and is capable of greeting visitors, following them in the 3D tour and asking questions to preset selectable answers and forms.

Alexandre Henry-Lebel, CTO, further commented: "We believe that our 3D virtual assistant could definitely benefit from visitors behavioral AI machine learning research from our UI3D dataset by improving interactions with visitors. For example, the 3D virtual assistant could determine the proper questions to ask to engage with visitors based on several data such as their visit history, points of interest in tours, home style taste (i.e. modern kitchens whether visitors spent more time visiting modern kitchens in 3D tours), number of rooms visited, time spent in tours, etc. The 3D virtual assistant could guide the potential buyers to the best possible match between available listings using 3D tours. This next generation of 3D virtual assistant could prepare a list of matching listings and organize custom guided tours based on visitors' tastes, profile and interest. The value for real estate agents would be to hire this next generation of 3D assistant to generate more leads, increase brand awareness and productivity. The potential of studying 3D tour visitors' behavior and applying it to AI based 3D virtual assistants is limitless and very exciting."

Ghislain Lemire, President and CEO, added: "We not only believe that our 3D virtual assistant (chatbot) might become the most powerful 3D lead generator in the market but this should also accelerate the monetization of UiMeet3D with our monthly subscription package that includes a pay-per-minute fee."

These new products complement the company's development and commercialization of real estate photography technologies and services which include 360 camera hardware and software focussed on redefining industry visual content standards.

