Report Looks at Converged TV Adoption Trends Across Australia

TVSquared, the global leader in converged TV ad measurement and attribution, today released "The State of Converged TV: A Look at Global Trends Adoption," in conjunction with third-party research firms, Dynata and Advertiser Perceptions. As the first global view on converged TV, the report represents survey insights from nearly 1,000 buyers across Australia, the UK, Germany and the U.S.

Report findings support an increasingly global sentiment to break free from rigid legacy approaches that no longer meet the needs of modern marketers, and toward currencies and practices that support a cross-platform TV ecosystem. In Australia, 91% of respondents agree that "TV" is now defined as linear and streaming platforms, and 88% indicate that TV should be sold on impressions.

To fully realize the power of converged TV, key Australia survey highlights support the need to move past legacy models and toward a more transparent, flexible converged TV marketplace:

56% of respondents cited "transparency of metrics" as a "very important" factor for investing in converged TV, followed by "ability to optimize for performance across TV buys" (47%) and "ability to measure incremental reach beyond linear" (46%).

While 85% indicated that achieving cross-platform TV measurement and attribution is a top priority for adopting converged TV strategies; 49% stated its accuracy was also a top challenge.

94% of respondents agree that TV needs to be more flexible and easier to transact across linear and streaming.

As CTV adoption steadily increases, TV investments and planning will become more diverse. TVSquared's survey uncovered how emerging converged TV strategies are looking in Australia today:

40% of Australian respondents currently allocate between 16-25% of their total TV budget to CTV.

40% also currently advertise across three-to-five platforms, with 26% indicating they will advertise on six or more in 2022.

The top three data sources being used by Australian marketers to inform converged TV campaigns are online data for attribution (58%), first-party customer data (39%) and offline data for attribution (35%).

The top three KPIs for converged TV were optimising reach (45%), brand awareness/maximum exposure (44%) and incremental audience reach (42%).

"With viewers dispersed across platforms and screens, TV has been redefined to encompass both linear and streaming," said Calum Smeaton, CEO, TVSquared. "There is a shared passion, across the industry, to support converged TV strategies with measurement innovation and more flexible, transparent practices that empower advertisers to reach their total TV audience."

The report also analysed billions of ad impressions across 20 converged TV campaigns active on TVSquared's ADvantage platform to uncover insights on incremental reach and how to best approach converged TV strategies.

Download a copy of "The State of Converged TV: A Look at Global Trends Adoption."

About TVSquared

TVSquared is the largest independent global measurement and attribution platform for converged TV. Our infinitely scalable ADvantage platform measures the effectiveness of linear, addressable and OTT/CTV. We power always-on insights for thousands of advertisers across 75+ countries, including reach and frequency, unique reach, outcomes and audience. Integrated across premium publishers, DSPs and identity and audience partners, our platform processes billions of ad impressions, connecting viewership and ad occurrence data at scale. We deliver the richest picture of TV ad measurement and attribution, inclusive of 150M households globally and more than 65 CTV platforms. Trusted by the entire TV ecosystem as the single source of truth, TVSquared measures TV how people watch it across platforms and screens. For more information, visit www.tvsquared.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211013006190/en/

Contacts:

Media

Megan Garnett Coyle

TVSquared

+1 347.603.5096

megan@tvsquared.com