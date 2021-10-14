Waga Energy: Waga Energy announces the launch of -2

DJ Waga Energy: Waga Energy announces the launch of its IPO on the Euronext regulated market in Paris

Waga Energy announces the launch of its IPO on the Euronext regulated market in Paris

Meylan, France, 14 October 2021 ? Capital increase of around EUR100 million, (of which EUR13 million of extension clause) which may beincreased to around EUR115 million upon full exercise of the overallotment option ? Approximately EUR45 million already secured under subscription commitments from:? Vitol, Viva Energy and CMA CGM in the context of the signing of memorandums of understanding; ? Tier-1 institutional climate investor Svenska Handelsbanken and Hermitage Gestion Privée; ? holders of convertible bonds issued in July 2021, subscribed by set-off of receivables. ? Indicative price range of the offering: between EUR19.26 and EUR23.54 per share ? Subscription period: from 14 October 2021 until 25 October 2021 inclusive (at 5.00pm OTC and 8.00pmonline) for the open price offering and until 26 October 2021 at 12.00pm for the global placement ? Eligible to PEA and PEA-SME equity savings plans1

Waga Energy, a European specialist in the production of biomethane from landfill gas, was founded in 2015 at by three engineers from the Air Liquide group, announces the launch of its IPO with a view to having its shares accepted for trading on the Euronext regulated market in Paris (ISIN code: FR0012532810/ticker: WAGA).

The Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF) approved on 13 October 2021 the Prospectus under number 21-444, composed of the Registration Document, approved on 28 September 2021 under number I. 21-056, of a supplement to this Registration Document approved on 13 October 2021 under number I. 21-060 and a Securities Note and a summary of the Prospectus (included in the Securities Note).

Mathieu Lefebvre, Guénaël Prince, Nicolas Paget, founding directors of Waga Energy, comment the upcoming IPO:

"Faced with the climate emergency, the major challenge of the 21st century will be to replace fossil fuels with renewable energy. Waga Energy hopes to contribute to this process with its patented WAGABOX(R) technology, which produces large quantities of biomethane at competitive prices using the gas emitted by waste storage sites. As a renewable substitute for fossil natural gas, biomethane is a pillar of the energy transition, and can now replace fossil fuels in transport, housing and industry, which generate the bulk of global greenhouse gas emissions. The WAGABOX(R) units operated by Waga Energy have already injected more than 30 million cubic meters of biomethane, or 320 GWh of energy, thereby avoiding the emission of 52,000 tonnes of CO2eq into the atmosphere.

From its beginnings as a technology pioneer, Waga Energy's ambition is to become a world leader in the production of biomethane, in order to build the energy world of tomorrow, today. Waga Energy's highly dedicated employees are eager to bring their skills to innovative projects that contribute to sustainable development, with the support of the company's customers, partners and investors. The quality of the subscription commitments and the strategic partnerships formed with Viva Energy, Vitol and CMACGM will also contribute to the achievement of Waga Energy's development objectives."

Gas from waste storage sites - an under-exploited source of renewable energy

Each year, humanity produces more than 2 billion tonnes of waste. Over 70% ends up in storage sites (also known as "landfill sites"). These sites spontaneously generate methane, a gas with a warming potential 84 times greater than that of carbon dioxide (CO2) over a period of 20 years.2. Released into the atmosphere, these millions of cubic meters of methane contribute to global warming. When purified of all its pollutants and injected into gas grids, this methane can actively contribute to the fight against global warming. Waga Energy has achieved the technological breakthrough of purifying gas from storage sites into biomethane, and is the first company to offer a simple, efficient and economically viable solution.

Waga Energy, the European specialist in the production of biomethane from landfill gas to support the energy transition

Waga Energy was founded in 2015 in Meylan, right at the centre of the Grenoble innovation ecosystem, by three engineers from the Air Liquide group. Building on 15 years of Research & Development, Waga Energy has developed a disruptive technology for the recovery of gas from waste storage sites, called WAGABOX(R). WAGABOX(R) units are installed on storage sites and purify the biogas produced as organic matter breaks down and transform it into biomethane, a renewable substitute for fossil natural gas. This by-product from treatment of our waste is therefore transformed into clean, local and renewable energy. Biomethane can be stored and transported in existing gas infrastructures, with be used in a number of ways, including for heating, transport, industry, etc.

Waga Energy operates 10 WAGABOX(R) units in France, on storage sites run by industrial players and local authorities. These units, which offer a maximum installed capacity of 225 GWh/year, can power around 35,000 homes and avoid the emission of 45,000 tonnes of CO2e per year into the atmosphere (i.e. the annual emissions of around 17,000 cars). 10 new WAGABOX(R) units are under construction, including one in Spain and two in Canada, which will bring the maximum installed capacity to 475 GWh/year within 18 months. Waga Energy has three international subsidiaries, in the United States (Philadelphia and Pennsylvania), Canada (Shawinigan and Quebec) and Spain (Barcelona). Waga Energy considers itself to be the European leader in the production of biomethane from landfill gas3.

In the first half of 2021, Waga Energy achieved sales of EUR5,193,000 and net income of -EUR2,259,000. Its turnover was EUR9,460,000 for the financial year ended 31 December 2020, with a net profit of

-EUR1,912,000.

WAGABOX(R): a proprietary, patented technology like no other

WAGABOX(R) technology combines two processes: membrane filtration (to separate the carbon dioxide) and cryogenic distillation (to separate the nitrogen and oxygen). These two processes are integrated into a compact, standardised and fully automated purification unit operated by a remote control device. Once connected to the gas grid, WAGABOX(R) units inject biomethane continuously, with high availability. WAGABOX(R) technology overcomes all the challenges of storage site gas purification, including the variability and unpredictability of the gas and the presence of air (oxygen and nitrogen). It allows storage site operators to maximise the energy potential of waste, while reducing diffuse methane emissions.

A business model for independent biomethane production

Waga Energy commercialises its proprietary technology under a developer-investor-operator model, ensuring rapid and controlled worldwide roll-out. Waga Energy buys raw gas from waste storage site operators, finances the construction of WAGABOX(R) units, operates them, and generates income by selling the biomethane to energy companies. This business model provides income over periods of 10 to 20 years through long-term biomethane sales contracts. Waga Energy finances WAGABOX(R) projects with equity, bank loans and/or bonds using dedicated companies (special purpose vehicles or "SPVs").

A competitive price or equivalent to the grid

The WAGABOX(R) solution can produce large quantities of biomethane all over the world at a competitive price. At storage sites emitting large volumes of gas, Waga Energy is even able to supply renewable gas for the same price as natural gas. The sale price of biomethane produced by the WAGABOX(R) units is between EUR40/MWh and EUR70/MWh, with the production cost decreasing as the unit capacity increases.

A sustainable umbrella model that benefits everyone

Injection of gas from storage sites using the WAGABOX(R) solution creates value and positive synergies for all stakeholders, including storage site operators, public authorities, local communities and energy companies that purchase biomethane. It also contributes to the common good by producing renewable energy to support the energy transition.

A team firmly committed to combating climate change

At the end of September 2021, Waga Energy and its subsidiaries employed 76 people of seven different nationalities, 48% of whom have management status. They are each highly qualified specialists in their field. Firmly committed to combating climate change, the Wagateam has all the skills required to carry out biomethane injection projects on storage sites, from commercial development to financing, design, construction, operation, maintenance, biomethane sales, etc.

A green energy boom in Europe and North America

Biomethane is central to the energy and economic strategies of many countries. In addition to its environmental benefits, it addresses important geostrategic challenges, contributing to the energy independence of States through local production and consumption. Biomethane, which can now be adopted in any country with gas infrastructure, has developed rapidly over the past decade, particularly in Europe and North America. In Europe, production increased by 27% to 28 TWh in 2020, with the goal of reaching 11 % renewable gas in the grid by 2030.4. The International Energy Agency estimates that biomethane consumption could reach 2,392 TWh by 2040. This level of consumption would avoid the emission of 1,000 million tonnes of greenhouse gases, equivalent to the emissions of a country such as India.5

Deploying the WAGABOX(R) solution on a large scale for immediate environmental impact

Waga Energy estimates that there are 20,000 waste storage sites around the world. Less than 1% of the gas produced is currently converted into biomethane, illustrating the immense potential offered by the WAGABOX(R) solution. Waga Energy primarily targets Europe and North America, where there are close to 4,200 storage sites. By equipping as many of these sites as possible with WAGABOX(R) units, Waga Energy intends to actively and rapidly contribute to the fight against climate change.

An ambitious development plan for EUR200M in turnover by 2026

Waga Energy's target turnover is EUR200 million (assuming an equivalent of 80 units operating at full capacity throughout the year) and an installed fleet of 100 WAGABOX(R) units in operation by the end of 2026. By the same year, Waga Energy is expected to secure around EUR400 million in recurring and contractual turnover, corresponding to the operation of 120 WAGABOX(R) units.

Supporting growth with an IPO

The main objective of the Company's IPO is to support its development and growth strategy. The net proceeds from the offering

The net proceeds from the issuance of the New Shares (i.e. approximately EUR69.6 million based on the mid-point of the indicative range of the Offering Price, excluding the amount subscribed by offsetting receivables) will be affected as follows:

-- approximately 15% to the reinforcement, over a period of three years, of its prospecting and projectdevelopment teams in the targeted regions, notably in North America, France and Europe, including, whereappropriate, the creation of subsidiaries or the structuring of existing subsidiaries; and

-- approximately 85%, to the equity portion of additional financing to reach 100 units WAGABOX(R) that theGroup intends to operate at the end of 2026.

Subscription commitments of around EUR45 million, of which EUR12 million from Vitol, EUR4 million from Viva Energy and EUR2 million from CMA CGM in the context of the signing of memorandums of understanding, and EUR15 million from new tier-1 institutional investors

The EUR12 million investment from Vitol,7 which has entered into a 360-day lock-up undertaking over the shares subscribed as part of the Offer, is made within the context of the signing of a memorandum of understanding with Waga Energy, whose objective is to determine the main principles which will govern the strategic partnership regarding certain biomethane projects in Europe.

The companies will define, after execution of the IPO, the terms and conditions of a strategic partnership which will govern the conditions for the purchase of biomethane by Vitol. Waga Energy undertakes to:

-- submit certain European projects that it will develop to Vitol, for an average duration of ten years; and

-- grant a priority right for a period of five years to Vitol for the purchase of biomethane for theseprojects.

The EUR4 million investment from Viva Energy,6 which has entered into a 360-day lock-up undertaking over the shares subscribed as part of the Offer, is made within the context of the signing of a memorandum of understanding with Waga Energy, whose objective is to determine the main principles which will govern the strategic partnership aiming to make Viva Energy a privileged partner for the development of Waga Energy in the Australian market. Viva Energy is an energy company based in Australia that produces and distributes fuel mainly for the Australian market. The company also owns and operates oil product refineries. The company is owned at 45% by Vitol.

The strategic partnership will govern the conditions for the purchase of biomethane by Viva Energy, motivated by Viva Energy's own needs and that of its clients active in the Australian market. Waga Energy has committed to:

-- submitting to Viva Energy the projects it will develop on the Australian market;

-- propose a priority right for a period of four years to Viva Energy for the purchase of biomethane onprojects with an average duration of approximately ten years located in Australia, according to the conditions setby the framework agreement and the project-specific biomethane purchase agreement.

The EUR2 million investment from CMA CGM,8 which has entered into a 360-day lock-up on the shares subscribed withing the Offer, is made within the context of the signing of a memorandum of understanding with Waga Energy whose objective is to build the foundations aiming at making CMA CGM a preferred partner for the development of biomethane in containers maritime transports and to participate to CMA CGM objective to decarbonate its activities.

The companies will define, after execution of the IPO, the terms and conditions of a strategic partnership which will govern their partnership.

In addition, Waga Energy has received subscription commitments for an aggregate amount of EUR15 million from two new institutional investors: EUR10 million (limited to 10% of the final offer size) from Svenska Handelsbanken, Sustainable Energy Fund (Hållbar Energi) and EUR5 million from Hermitage Gestion Privée.

Lastly, Waga Energy has received subscription commitments by offset of receivables from the holders of convertible bonds 2021 for an aggregate amount of EUR11.9 million.

Non-financial performance recognised by EthiFinance

In addition to the environmental benefits of its technology, Waga Energy is committed to social responsibility. In September 2021, the EthiFinance rating agency awarded it a score of 69/100 for its "advanced" non-financial performance, beating the industry average by 33 points.9 Waga Energy notably stands out with its firm commitments to developing employee skills and maintaining gender parity on the board of directors, the rating was carried out at the company's request.

Offering eligible to PEA and PEA-PME equity savings plans1

Waga Energy complies with the eligibility criteria for PEA-PME equity savings plans specified by the provisions of Articles L. 221-32-2 and D. 221-113-5 et seq. of the French Monetary and Financial Code. As a result, Waga Energy's shares can be fully integrated into equity savings plans (PEAs) as well as PEA-PME accounts which enjoy the same tax benefits as traditional PEAs*.

1 This mechanism is conditional and subject to the limit of available caps. Interested parties should contact their financial advisor.

2 Source: IPCC

3 According to the map of European biomethane projects published by the European Biogas Association, Waga Energy owns the majority of projects producing biomethane from landfill.

4 Gas for Climate, a European consortium of the leading gas transport operators.

5 Figure includes CO2 emissions that would have occurred if natural gas had been used instead of biomethane, as well as methane emissions that would have resulted if the raw materials were decomposed instead of recovered.

6 About Viva Energy: Viva Energy is a nationally integrated downstream energy company based in Australia producing and distributing fuels destined mostly to for the Australian market. The company also owns and operates a petroleum products raffineries refinery located in Geelong, Australia. Viva Energy is publicly listed on the Australian Stock Exchange.

7About Vitol: Vitol is one of the main energy and commodity trading companies worldwide. Vitol is active in different verticals including trading, terminals and infrastructures, refining, exploration and production, aviation and power with a fast growing presence in the Renewable Gas space.

8 About CMA CGM: CMA CGM is a world leader in container shipping with revenues of USD31.5 billion in 2020. Its 542 vessels serve more than 420 ports worldwide, on five continents. In 2020, CMA CGM transported nearly 21 million TEU (twenty-foot equivalent unit) containers. With its subsidiary CEVA Logistics, a world leader in logistics services, CMA CGM handles 400,000 tonnes of air freight and 2.8 million tonnes of land freight each year. With a presence in 160 countries through its network of more than 400 offices and 750 warehouses, the Group employs more than 110,000 people worldwide, including 2,400 in Marseille where its headquarters are located. CMA CGM's mission is to develop fairer and more balanced economic exchanges, respectful of every human being and of the planet.

9 Benchmark criteria used by Ethifinance: company size by number of employees (<100), for the Industry-Renewable and Conventional Energy sector; Sample of 2021 scores, based on 2020 data.

Availability of Prospectus

Waga Energy's registration document, which was approved by the AMF on 28 September 2021 under number I. 21-056, and the supplement to the registration document approved by the AMF on 13 October 2021 under number I.21-060, are available on the websites of the AMF (https://www.amf-france.org/fr) and Waga Energy (https://investir.waga-energy.com). Copies may also be requested from the company free of charge. The registration document and its supplement contain a detailed description of Waga Energy, including its business activity, strategy and financial position, as well as corresponding risk factors.

Waga Energy would like to draw the public's attention to Chapter 3: "Risk Factors" in the registration document approved by the AMF.

Financial intermediaries and advisers

Portzamparc Bryan Garnier (BNP Paribas Jones Day Alcya Conseil Gide Group) Strategic Financial Advisor, Global Coordinator Joint Issuer's legal Issuer's legal Associate Bookrunners' and Joint Bookrunner Bookrunner counsel counsel legal counsel Apparius EY BM&A Actifin Corporate Finance Issuer's advisor Statutory Statutory Financial Communication Agency auditor auditor

MAIN TERMS OF THE TRANSACTION

