GFJ ESG Acquisition I SE launches bookbuilding for up to €150 million private placement and listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and targets business combination with a European company in the ESG-related technology sector supporting the path to de-carbonization
The Company is sponsored by GFJ Holding GmbH & Co. KG (the "Sponsor"), an affiliate of Gisbert Rühl, Florian Fritsch, Josef Brunner, Anna-Katharina Smend, Philipp von Hagen and Harald Mahrer and was established for the purpose of acquiring one operating business in a member state of the European Economic Area or the United Kingdom or Switzerland in the form of a merger, capital stock exchange, share purchase, asset acquisition, reorganization or similar transaction (the "Business Combination"). The Company plans to target a company in the ESG-related technology sector supporting the path to de-carbonization. The Company will have 15 months from the date of the admission to trading to consummate a Business Combination. This period may be extended up to two times, in each case by three months, by resolution of the Company's general shareholders' meeting if the Company signs a letter of intent with a potential seller of a target within the initial 15 months. Otherwise, the Company will be liquidated and distribute substantially all of its assets to its shareholders.
The Company has applied for admission of the Public Shares (ISIN: LU2358378979) to trading on the regulated market (regulierter Markt) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (General Standard) and for introduction to trading of the Public Warrants (ISIN: LU2358379514) on the open market (Freiverkehr) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Börse Frankfurt Zertifikate AG). Trading of the Public Shares and Public Warrants is expected to commence on October 19, 2021.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|GFJ ESG Acquisition I SE (SPAC)
|55 Avenue Pasteur
|2133 Luxembourg
|Luxemburg
|E-mail:
|nicolas@fritsch.com
|ISIN:
|LU2358378979, LU2358379514
|WKN:
|A3CS4Z, A3GSW5
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard)
|EQS News ID:
|1240603
|Listing im General Standard geplant / Intended to be listed
