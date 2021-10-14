Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 14.10.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 677 internationalen Medien
Breaking News: Börsengewinner mit nächster Meilensteinmeldung
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire
14.10.2021 | 09:05
94 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Tallinn: Nasdaq Welcomes Sun Finance to the Baltic First North Bond Market

Riga/Tallinn/Vilnius, Nasdaq Baltic Market, October 14, 2021 - Nasdaq (NDAQ)
announces that bonds issued by Sun Finance Treasury Limited, subsidiary of Sun
Finance Group, AS (Sun Finance) have been admitted to trading on the Nasdaq
Baltic First North Market by Nasdaq Riga as of today, October 14. 

The size of the bond issue is EUR 15 million. The bonds have a nominal value of
EUR 1,000 and an annual interest rate of 11% with interest paid quarterly. The
bonds mature on September 30, 2022. The bonds were offered to investors in the
form of a private placement. 

"We are delighted that Sun Finance has chosen to list its bonds on the Nasdaq
Baltic First North market and welcome the company to the exchange as a new
issuer," said Daiga Auzina-Melalksne, the CEO of Nasdaq Riga and Head of the
Nasdaq Baltic Market. "It is particularly pleasing to see a new-generation
Latvian company make use of the opportunities First North offers to pursue its
business objectives and put the company in the public spotlight. We look
forward to supporting them on their growth journey." 

"In the little more than four years since Sun Finance's founding, we have seen
thrilling growth, shown by a team of now over 1,000 people on three continents
and the recent milestone of exceeding 1 billion euros in loans to our
customers. We are maintaining our focus and, with the growing need for
flexible, accessible and online financing tools globally, we look forward to
continuing to grow both horizontally by entering new countries and vertically
by developing new products. The inclusion of Sun Finance's bonds on the Nasdaq
Baltic First North market allows a wider range of investors to take part in our
success story, which we aim to continue for the long term," notes Toms Jurjevs,
the CEO and founder of Sun Finance. 

The value of the loans issued by Sun Finance in the four years since it began
activities reached EUR 1 billion in July 2021. The Financial Times has taken
note of the company's success. The UK-based newspaper this year ranked Sun
Finance as the second fastest growing company in Europe. It was the first time
a company from Latvia made it into even the top 50 on the annual FT list of
Europe's fastest growing companies. 

Signet Bank serves as the Certified Adviser for Sun Finance on the Nasdaq
Baltic First North market. First North is a multilateral trading facility (MTF)
tailored to support growing ambitious companies that want to raise capital and
get the visibility and credibility of being a public company. 



About Sun Finance

Sun Finance Treasury Limited is subsidiary of Sun Finance Group, AS. Sun
Finance is a financial technology company established in Riga, in 2017, by CEO
Toms Jurjevs and co-founder Emils Latkovskis. Sun Finance operates as an online
consumer financing platform in seven countries on three continents, with
headquarters in Riga, Latvia. Sun Finance has more than 6 million registered
customers and employs more than 1000 people, 148 of whom work at the
headquarters in Riga. The company is led by a team of seasoned professionals
with more than 10 years of experience in managing FinTech, financial and IT
companies. 


About Nasdaq

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital
markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software
and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with
confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career
opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com. 

Nasdaq Baltic represents the common offering of the Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq
Riga, Nasdaq Vilnius securities exchanges as well as Nasdaq CSD. Read more:
nasdaqbaltic.com 

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The matters described herein contain forward-looking statements that are made
under the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform
Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements about
Nasdaq and its products and offerings. We caution that these statements are not
guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from
those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking
statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties or other factors beyond
Nasdaq's control. These factors include, but are not limited to factors
detailed in Nasdaq's annual report on Form 10-K, and periodic reports filed
with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to
release any revisions to any forward-looking statements. 



NASDAQ MEDIA CONTACT     
+    Dace Bulte      
+    371 67 212 431    
+    dace.bulte@nasdaq.com
------------------------------



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.