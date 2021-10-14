Alcon associates across 43 global sites take the Steps for Sight challenge, raising funds to support organizations improving access to quality eye care

Alcon Geneva associates will dedicate the day to learning more about the importance of eye health, including onsite vision screenings and Alcon's sight-enhancing surgical equipment and vision care products

Alcon Children's Vision Program distributes free prescription eyeglasses to Fort Worth, Texas elementary school children, following prior vision screenings by Alcon volunteers

Alcon (SIX/NYSE: ALC), the global leader in eye care dedicated to helping people see brilliantly, today celebrates World Sight Day 2021 by taking action in communities across the globe to raise awareness of blindness and vision impairment as global public health issues. Celebrated annually in October, World Sight Day is coordinated by the International Agency for the Prevention of Blindness (IAPB). This year's theme, LoveYourEyes, is all about being aware of your own eye health and the importance of regular, comprehensive eye exams for you and your loved ones.

As a steadfast advocate for eye health around the world, Alcon, through its two charitable foundations (Alcon Cares and Alcon Foundation), continues to provide support to people in communities around the world who are experiencing eye health issues including, cataracts, refractive errors, corneal blindness and more.

"Our eyes are one of our most important and intricate organs. Yet, they're often not at the top of the list in terms of people's healthcare priorities," said David J. Endicott, Chief Executive Officer, Alcon. "Just imagine if one day you could no longer see your loved ones or participate in your favorite activities because of a preventable eye disease. Alcon is committed to educating people around the world about the importance of regular eye care as well as directly supporting access to eye care through the Alcon Foundation and Alcon Cares, in order to help people see brilliantly."

Alcon and its associates are further recognizing World Sight Day by supporting and participating in initiatives that promote eye health awareness and quality eye care worldwide, such as:

EYElliance, a multi-sector coalition that aims to increase access to eyeglasses at scale, and its National Eye Health Initiative in Liberia is hosting a webinar moderated by Alcon U.S. Vision Care General Manager Sean Clark for Alcon associates worldwide, discussing the organization's progress and learnings in the country, as well as plans to expand its impact by partnering with the Clinton Health Access Initiative.

The Steps for Sight Challenge invites 2,020 Alcon associates from across the globe to take 5,000 steps on World Sight Day to raise a total of $25,000 for eye care organizations, including Orbis and VisionSpring.

Alcon Geneva associates will focus the day on learning more about eye health, including onsite vision screenings with one of Alcon's in-house Swiss-registered optometrists. They will also participate in learning sessions about Alcon's sight-enhancing surgical equipment and vision care products.

Alcon's Children's Vision Program, where Alcon associates and partners are delivering free, custom prescription eyeglasses to nearly 200 Texas students who participated in recent vision care screenings and exams hosted at school as part of this year's program.

Alcon the Fireworks was held on the evening of October 10 in Inzai City, Chiba Prefecture, in honor of Japan Sight Day. The fireworks event was held to educate people about the "20-20-20 rule" (look at least 20 feet away for at least 20 seconds every 20 minutes when using a digital device).*1 While digital devices and digital content have enriched our lives, there are concerns about the impact of prolonged use of digital devices on eye health, including eye strain and myopia. It is recommended that we all follow the "20-20-20 rule" when using digital devices.*1

Beyond World Sight Day, Alcon helps people around the world see brilliantly through its corporate giving efforts, such as the Alcon Foundation and Alcon Cares programs. Additional programs include:

Continued partnership with Fort Worth Independent School District with the Children's Vision Program to provide students from low-income families with vital eye care services, including screenings, exams and eyeglasses.

Participation with VisionSpring in India to provide low-income families with accessible, affordable and culturally appropriate optical services to enable them to return to work, receive an education and live safer, longer lives.

Partnership with Kentucky College of Optometry to deliver eye care services to impoverished communities within the U.S. where there are high rates of vision loss due to lack of access to eye care services.

Long-time partnership with Mercy Ships, providing patients in sub-Saharan Africa who have limited-to-no access to healthcare with quality eye care services.

Virtual and hands-on learning and mentoring with Orbis, an international non-profit aimed at fighting blindness, to train teams of eye care professionals in communities with the greatest need to help save people's sight.

For more information on Alcon's commitment to expanding global eye care access during World Sight Day and beyond visit alcon.com/about-us/corporate-social-responsibility.

References

*1 American Academy of Ophthalmology (American Academy of Ophthalmology)

https://www.aao.org/eye-health/tips-prevention/computer-usage

About Alcon

Alcon helps people see brilliantly. As the global leader in eye care with a heritage spanning more than seven decades, we offer the broadest portfolio of products to enhance sight and improve people's lives. Our Surgical and Vision Care products touch the lives of more than 260 million people in over 140 countries each year living with conditions like cataracts, glaucoma, retinal diseases and refractive errors. Our more than 23,000 associates are enhancing the quality of life through innovative products, partnerships with eye care professionals and programs that advance access to quality eye care. Learn more at www.alcon.com.

Alcon Foundation

For more than 50 years, Alcon has partnered with non-profit organizations that help advance eye health, skills transfer, education and access to quality eye care around the world. The Alcon Foundation awards grants to qualified, U.S.-based tax-exempt public 501(c)(3) charities that provide high-quality programs, training and community services with well-defined goals to enhance sight and improve the lives of people who otherwise would not have access to proper eye care. For more information, visit https://www.alcon.com/about-us/corporate-responsibility/eye-care-everyone.

