Edison Investment Research Limited: Kazia TherapeuticsTrust (KZIA): Multiple Paxalisib Data Points Expected in Q4

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / October 14, 2021 / Kazia expects to release multiple data points from its paxalisib program in Q4 CY21. These include final data from the 30-patient Phase II trial in newly diagnosed glioblastoma multiforme (GBM) patients, as well as initial data for paxalisib in the treatment of brain metastases (BMs). Additionally, the Phase I for EVT801 is expected to begin enrolment by year-end.

We have increased our valuation to US$277m or US$20.92 per basic ADR from US$247m or US$19.14 per basic ADR mainly due to rolling forward our NPV. This was partially offset by lower net cash and slightly higher expenses. Kazia reported net cash of US$20.4m (A$27.6m) at 30 June 2021. Our estimated financing requirement for the company is US$44m (including US$22m in FY23), up from US$36m previously due to increases in R&D spending.

Click here to view the full report or here to sign up to receive research as it is published.

All reports published by Edison are available to download free of charge from its website

www.edisongroup.com

About Edison: Edison is a leading research and investor relations consultancy, connecting listed companies to the widest pool of global investors. By focusing on the volume and quality of investors reached - across institutions, family offices, wealth managers and retail investors - Edison can create and gauge intent to purchase, even in the darkest pools of capital, and then make introductions via non-deal roadshows, events or virtual meetings.

Having been the first in-market 17 years ago, Edison now has more than 100 analysts covering every economic sector. Headquartered in London, Edison also has offices in New York, Frankfurt, Amsterdam and Tel Aviv and a presence in Athens, Johannesburg and Sydney.

Edison is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority.

Edison is not an adviser or broker-dealer and does not provide investment advice. Edison's reports are not solicitations to buy or sell any securities.

For more information, please contact Edison:

Maxim Jacobs +1 646 653 7027 healthcare@edisongroup.com

Jyoti Prakash +91 981 880 393 healthcare@edisongroup.com

Learn more at www.edisongroup.com and connect with Edison on:

LinkedIn www.linkedin.com/company/edison-group-/

Twitter www.twitter.com/Edison_Inv_Res

YouTube www.youtube.com/edisonitv

SOURCE: Edison Investment Research Limited

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/668176/Kazia-TherapeuticsTrust-KZIA-Multiple-Paxalisib-Data-Points-Expected-in-Q4