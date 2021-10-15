Anzeige
Freitag, 15.10.2021
Top Secret! Bringt jetzt Halo Collective Bar-X mit 240 Mio. USD an die Börse!?
GlobeNewswire
15.10.2021 | 08:41
Nasdaq Helsinki welcomes Lifeline SPAC I

Oct 15, 2021 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that trading in Lifeline SPAC I
Plc shares (short name: LL1SPAC) commence today on Nasdaq Helsinki Main Market.
Lifeline SPAC I belongs to the Financials sector. The company is the 150th
company to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq's Nordic markets* in 2021, and it
represents the 20th listing on Nasdaq Helsinki in 2021. Lifeline SPAC I is the
second SPAC, Special Purpose Acquisition Company, to be listed on Nasdaq
Helsinki. 

The strategy of Lifeline SPAC I is to primarily identify and merge with an
unlisted high-growth company in the technology sector within 24 months of the
Listing, or alternatively, within 36 months of the Listing providing that the
General Meeting grants an extension to the time limit. The target segments
include, for instance, enterprise software, health tech, climate technology,
digital consumer products and services, as well as robotics and hardware. These
technology segments are globally wide, with also a very strong growth outlook.
More information 

"I wish to thank all new Lifeline SPAC I shareholders for the trust they have
placed in us. Our ownership base now consists of top tier institutions, family
offices and a large pool of private investors. Our mission from this day
forward is to create value for them. With our determined and diligent approach,
we will commence analysing high growth potential technology companies in order
to find the best possible target company for us, which we can support in value
creation even after the business combination has been completed," says Tuomo
Vähäpassi, CEO of Lifeline SPAC I Plc. 

"We are excited to welcome Lifeline SPAC I to Nasdaq Helsinki", said Henrik
Husman, President of Nasdaq Helsinki. "We look forward to support them as they
begin their search for the suitable company to acquire." 

"Lifeline SPAC I is the sixth company to enter Nasdaq Nordic market as a SPAC,"
said Adam Kostyál, Head of European Listings at Nasdaq. "SPACs continue to
attract the interest of European issuers as a way to enter the public market.
We warmly welcome Lifeline SPAC I to the Main Market and look forward to follow
their journey." 

*Main markets and Nasdaq First North at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki,
Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm 

About Nasdaq
Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital
markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software
and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with
confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career
opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com. 

Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland, Nasdaq Riga, Nasdaq
Stockholm, Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Vilnius and Nasdaq Clearing are respectively
brand names for the regulated markets of Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S, Nasdaq Helsinki
Ltd., Nasdaq Iceland hf., Nasdaq Riga, AS, Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Nasdaq Tallinn
AS, AB Nasdaq Vilnius, and Nasdaq Clearing AB. Nasdaq Nordic represents the
common offering by Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and
Nasdaq Stockholm. Nasdaq Baltic represents the common offering by Nasdaq
Tallinn, Nasdaq Riga and Nasdaq Vilnius. 


MEDIA CONTACT:
Maarit Bystedt
tel. +358 (0)9 6166 7274
maarit.bystedt@nasdaq.com
