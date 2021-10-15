Nasdaq Helsinki welcomes Lifeline SPAC I

Oct 15, 2021 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that trading in Lifeline SPAC I Plc shares (short name: LL1SPAC) commence today on Nasdaq Helsinki Main Market. Lifeline SPAC I belongs to the Financials sector. The company is the 150th company to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq's Nordic markets* in 2021, and it represents the 20th listing on Nasdaq Helsinki in 2021. Lifeline SPAC I is the second SPAC, Special Purpose Acquisition Company, to be listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. The strategy of Lifeline SPAC I is to primarily identify and merge with an unlisted high-growth company in the technology sector within 24 months of the Listing, or alternatively, within 36 months of the Listing providing that the General Meeting grants an extension to the time limit. The target segments include, for instance, enterprise software, health tech, climate technology, digital consumer products and services, as well as robotics and hardware. These technology segments are globally wide, with also a very strong growth outlook. More information "I wish to thank all new Lifeline SPAC I shareholders for the trust they have placed in us. Our ownership base now consists of top tier institutions, family offices and a large pool of private investors. Our mission from this day forward is to create value for them. With our determined and diligent approach, we will commence analysing high growth potential technology companies in order to find the best possible target company for us, which we can support in value creation even after the business combination has been completed," says Tuomo Vähäpassi, CEO of Lifeline SPAC I Plc. "We are excited to welcome Lifeline SPAC I to Nasdaq Helsinki", said Henrik Husman, President of Nasdaq Helsinki. "We look forward to support them as they begin their search for the suitable company to acquire." "Lifeline SPAC I is the sixth company to enter Nasdaq Nordic market as a SPAC," said Adam Kostyál, Head of European Listings at Nasdaq. "SPACs continue to attract the interest of European issuers as a way to enter the public market. We warmly welcome Lifeline SPAC I to the Main Market and look forward to follow their journey." *Main markets and Nasdaq First North at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm About Nasdaq Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland, Nasdaq Riga, Nasdaq Stockholm, Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Vilnius and Nasdaq Clearing are respectively brand names for the regulated markets of Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S, Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd., Nasdaq Iceland hf., Nasdaq Riga, AS, Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Nasdaq Tallinn AS, AB Nasdaq Vilnius, and Nasdaq Clearing AB. Nasdaq Nordic represents the common offering by Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm. Nasdaq Baltic represents the common offering by Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Riga and Nasdaq Vilnius. MEDIA CONTACT: Maarit Bystedt tel. +358 (0)9 6166 7274 maarit.bystedt@nasdaq.com