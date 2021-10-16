Sensyne Health requests that their press release NewsItemId: 20211015005121"Sensyne Health and OMNY Health Sign Teaming Agreement to Support Breakthrough Research Through the Power of Real World Data and AI" be killed.
The release was issued in error by Sensyne Health. A replacement release will not be issued.
Contacts:
Sensyne Health (www.sensynehealth.com)
+44 (0) 330 058 1845
Lord (Paul) Drayson PhD FREng, Chief Executive Officer
Dr Richard Pye, Chief Financial Officer
Peel Hunt LLP (Nominated Adviser and Joint Broker)
+ 44 (0) 20 7418 8900
Dr Christopher Golden
James Steel
Victoria Erskine
Liberum (Joint Broker)
+ 44 (0) 20 3100 2000
Bidhi Bhoma
Euan Brown
Consilium Strategic Communications
+44 (0) 77 0286 8207
Mary-Jane Elliott
Jessica Hodgson
CSCSensynehealth@consilium-comms.com