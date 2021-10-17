Again a record setting week for the ATX TR, which closed the week first time in history above 7600. News came from Strabag, Verbund, CA Immo, Wienerberger, Agrana, Porr, Vienna Airport, Andritz and AT&S. See here the results from the Round of last 16 from our 9th Stock Market Tournament: http://www.boerse-social.com/tournament . BSNgine weekly Spitout: The ATX TR up 2,47% to 7.618,46 points this week. Year-to-date the ATX TR is now at 39,37%. Up to now there were 129 days with a positive and 73 with a negative gain. From the year-high we are 0% away, from the low 39,37%. Statistically the best weekday so far 2021 is Monday with 0,35%, the weakest is Friday with -0,01%. These are the best-performers this week: DO&CO 10,28% in front of Lenzing 7,52% and AT&S 5,78%. And the ...

