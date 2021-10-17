Strabag: Construction group Strabag has been awarded the contract to produce approximately 36,000 precast concrete segments for the tunnel construction works along the HS2 (High Speed Two) railway line. The segments will be produced in a state-of-the-art factory to be built and operated by Strabag UK Ltd by the end of 2022 in the port of Hartlepool in the north of England. The project, commissioned by Skanska Costain Strabag JV (SCS JV), will be realised on a leased industrial site at Hartlepool Docks to be developed into a production factory, storage and transport facility. With delivery starting in spring 2023, the high-quality tunnel segments will be used on one of the HS2 construction sites in London: the eastern section of the Northolt Tunnel, consisting of a 5.6 km long, twin-tube ...

