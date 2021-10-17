Vienna Airport: The slight upward trend continued in September 2021 following the increase in passenger volume during the summer months. The total number of passengers handled by the Flughafen Wien Group (Vienna Airport, Malta Airport and Kosice Airport) in September 2021 still showed a substantial decline of 47.0% compared to the pre-crisis level of September 2019. However, the total of 2,017,275 passengers is more than double the figure for September 2020. Vienna Airport reported 1,575,315 travellers in September 2021, also more than twice the passenger volume of September 2020 but still 47.1% below the pre-crisis level of September 2019.Flughafen Wien: weekly performance: 1.54% (From the 21st Austria weekly https://www.boerse-social.com/21staustria (13/10/2021)

