Valneva 32.25% FoxSr (AKTIEOKT): Valneva gibt Gas und sorgt für Kurssprung auf 16 Euro, weil es die Zulassung demnächst erreichen könnte: https://valneva.com/press-release/valneva-reports-positive-phase-3-results-for-inactivated-adjuvanted-covid-19-vaccine-candidate-vla2001/ (18.10. 08:31) >> mehr comments zu Valneva: www.boerse-social.com/launch/aktie/valneva Royal Dutch Shell 0.01% FKAnalytics (LSVGS): Erste Mitnahme von Gewinnen bei dem Turbo auf Royal dutch Shell mit +69,8 %. Restpositionen laufen vorerst weiter (18.10. 08:05) >> mehr comments zu Royal Dutch Shell: ...Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...
