Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 18, 2021) - Allied Copper Corp. (TSXV: CPR) (OTCQB: CPRRF) ("Allied Copper" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that in connection with its previously announced transaction ("Transaction") in accordance with Policy 5.2 of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV"), the Company has filed a filing statement (the "Filing Statement") dated October 18, 2021.

Pursuant to the terms of a definitive agreement dated May 5, 2021 (the "Definitive Agreement") with 1269280 B.C. Ltd. ("BCCo"), a corporation incorporated in the Province of British Columbia, and 1303288 B.C. Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company ("Subco") incorporated in the Province of British Columbia, whereby the Company will acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of BCCo pursuant to a three-cornered amalgamation in accordance with Section 269 of the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia). BCCo is a private company formed under the laws of British Columbia on October 8, 2020, whose sole asset is an option agreement with Goodsprings Exploration LLC ("Goodsprings"), Robert Cole ("R. Cole") and Lori Cole ("L. Cole" together with R. Cole and Goodsprings, the "Optionors') (the "Goodsprings Option Agreement"), whereby BCCo has the option (the "Option") to earn a 100% interest in the Silver King project in the State of Nevada (the "Silver King Property").

Filing Statement

In connection with the Transaction and pursuant to TSXV requirements, the Company has filed the Filing Statement on SEDAR under the Company's issuer profile at www.sedar.com. Readers are strongly encouraged to review the Filing Statement for full details on the Transaction.

Closing of the Transaction is expected to occur on or about October 27, 2021 and it is anticipated that the common shares of the resulting issuer company (the "Resulting Issuer") will commence trading on the TSXV under the ticker symbol "CPR" before the end of October 2021. The closing of the Transaction remains subject to various closing conditions, including, but not limited to, the TSXV providing final approval for the Transaction.

Further details of the Transaction can be found in the Filing Statement. Reference is also made to the Company's news release dated May 26, 2021 for additional information relating to the Transaction.

About Allied Copper

Allied Copper Corp. is a mineral exploration company focused on acquiring and developing potential long-life, scalable, copper-gold assets in the Western United States. The Company's strategy is to focus on low cost and potential high growth operations over a multi-year growth pipeline in low-risk jurisdictions, and is committed to operating efficiently and with transparency in all areas of the business. Allied Copper headquarters are in Vancouver, BC, Canada and lists under the symbol CPR on the TSX Venture Exchange. Readers may sign up for updates on the Company's website www.alliedcoppercorp.com.

Forward Looking Statements

