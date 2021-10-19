SES-IMAGOTAG: SES-imagotag: POCO, the leading German discount furniture retailer, selects SES-imagotag

POCO, the leading German discount furniture retailer, selects SES-imagotag

The VUSION Retail IoT Cloud technology will be deployed in 125 POCO stores

SES-imagotag, (Euronext: SESL, FR0010282822) the global leader in digital solutions for physical retail, today announced that it has been selected by POCO, a leading furniture retailer in Germany, to equip all its stores with the VUSION Retail IoT cloud platform.

Spread over three years, the contract covers the full roll-out of POCO locations with SES-imagotag's Cloud solution and latest IoT technology. All sections (large furniture, linen, DIY, homeware…) will be equipped with on average over 10,000 smart connected labels per store.

By selecting VUSION, the German retailer will be able to optimize pricing and promotion processes, enabling its personnel to spend more time on higher-value-added tasks and customer service. At the same time and thanks to the Cloud platform developed by SES-imagotag, POCO will ensure a seamless omnichannel synchronization (price, promotion, product information…) between its online and offline channels.

Sebastian Schrader, Head of Organization at POCO, commented: "At POCO, we are on a journey to digitize our stores and processes, and we are delighted to work with SES-imagotag to achieve this mission. As demand evolves rapidly, we must continue to modernize our locations to empower our staff and to better serve customers."

Sébastien Fourcy, SEVP EMEA at SES-imagotag concluded: "POCO is without a doubt a pioneer in its market, and we are delighted to partner with them on their digital transformation journey. We are thankful for their trust in our technology and expertise. More than ever, our teams will be fully dedicated to make this contract a success for everyone."

About SES-imagotag and the VUSION Retail IoT Cloud platform

SES-imagotag is a fast-growing retail tech company, listed on the Euronext Paris stock exchange, with revenues of €290 million. The company is the world leader in smart digital labels and IoT solutions for physical retail, serving over 300 large retailers around the world in Europe, Asia, and America.

SES-imagotag has developed the VUSION Retail IOT technology platform to help retailers transform their physical stores into high value digital assets, more automated, data-driven, and connected in real-time to suppliers and consumers. VUSION improves pricing agility, accuracy, and integrity; enables omni channel synchronization of prices, product information and marketing content; and increases the productivity of shelf replenishment and in-store picking for online orders. VUSION improves employee satisfaction by freeing up time from cumbersome low value-added tasks and allows them to focus on customer service and merchandizing tasks. VUSION connects shelves to the cloud, providing real-time accurate information on product availability and location, allowing for reduced inventory, out-of-stock, and waste, as well as improved on-shelf availability and merchandizing compliance. VUSION empowers consumers with better product, nutritional and traceability information at the shelf and enables a frictionless in-store shopping experience with features such as product search, pathfinding and cashier-less scan & pay features.

