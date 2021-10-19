Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 19, 2021) - Black Tusk Resources (CSE: TUSK) (OTC Pink: BTKRF) (FSE: 0NB) is currently arranging permitting for 15 drill pads for a Phase II diamond drilling program on its McKenzie East gold property in Quebec. The McKenzie East Gold property is one of 5 mineral properties in Quebec 100% owned by Black Tusk.

Three of these properties, the McKenzie East, the PG Highway, and MoGold, are located to the immediate north of Val d'Or. The other properties are the Golden Valley gold property, which underwent diamond drilling in 2019, and the Lorrain PGE property south of Lorrainville, Quebec, which the company drilled in May 2021.

For more information, please view the InvestmentPitch Media "video" which provides additional information on the company. If this link is not enabled, please visit www.InvestmentPitch.com and enter "Black Tusk" in the search box.





Cannot view this video? Visit:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iDNTPS3icso

In early 2021, Black Tusk completed an eight-hole diamond drilling program as an initial testing of the targets on the property, with a total of 548 core samples shipped to ALS Lab in Val d'Or, Quebec for analysis. Results included 1.185 grams per tonne gold over 1 metre from hole MKE-21-01.

As well, several intercepts containing more than 0.5 grams per tonne gold were returned from holes MKE-21-03, MKE-21-06 and MKE-21-08, which company geologists determined the geology showed the most promise during the drilling campaign. Drill holes MKE-21-03, MKE-21-04, and MKE-21-08 were all designed to test a geophysical anomaly of primary interest. These holes returned a total of 17 core analysis that contain over 0.1 gram per tonne gold making the target worthy of continued exploration.

Geologic observations of hole MKE-21-03 indicated a section of core that contained a visible gold grain of approximate 1mm by 2mm size, as well as veining, alterations and associated sulphide minerals over a wide interval. The section containing the visible gold returned a weighted average 0.61 grams per tonne gold. However, metallic assay provided that the coarse fraction contained 8.01 grams per tonne gold, indicating that coarse gold was a significant part of the overall content. The results of the early 2021 eight-hole diamond drilling program indicate that gold is present within veins and altered rock cored on the McKenzie East claims.

The Phase II program, currently in the permitting process, will continue to test the zone cored by holes MKE-21-03, 04, and 08, as well as testing other targets delineated from ground and airborne surveys conducted on the property in 2020. Black Tusk is also currently planning exploration work for their MoGold and PG Highway projects, including geological mapping with soil and rock sampling, which is scheduled to begin immediately.

Historic work previously completed by other companies within areas now hosted by the MoGold and PGH claims resulted in delineating targets which the Black Tusk team determine worthy of further exploration. Black Tusk is well financed to complete the programs planned for the 2021-2022 exploration season.

For more information, please visit the company's website, www.blacktuskresources.com, contact Richard Penn, President and CEO, at 778-384-8923, or email richard@blacktuskresources.com.

About InvestmentPitch Media

InvestmentPitch Media leverages the power of video, which together with its extensive distribution, positions a company's story ahead of the 1,000's of companies seeking awareness and funding from the financial community. The company specializes in producing short videos based on significant news releases, research reports and other content of interest to investors.

CONTACT:

InvestmentPitch Media

Barry Morgan, CFO

bmorgan@investmentpitch.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/100150