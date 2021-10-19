Nasdaq Tallinn: Nasdaq Welcomes Summus Capital to the Baltic First North Bond Market

Riga/Tallinn/Vilnius, Nasdaq Baltic Market, October 19, 2021 - Nasdaq (NDAQ) announces that bonds issued by Summus Capital OÜ, an Estonia-based real estate investment company with property holdings across the three Baltic countries, have been admitted to trading on the Nasdaq Baltic First North market by Nasdaq Riga as of October 19. The size of the bond issue is EUR 10 million. The bonds, issued in June 2021 at a price equal to their nominal value of EUR 1,000, have a maturity date of June 18, 2024, and a fixed coupon rate of 6.75%. Nearly 100 investors, including both institutions such as Baltic bond funds, banks and investment companies and private investors, are investors in the issue. Proceeds from the bond issue will be used to finance the acquisition of new investment properties in the Baltics. "We are delighted that Summus Capital has chosen to list its first bonds on the Nasdaq Baltic First North market and welcome the company to the exchange as a new issuer," said Daiga Auzina-Melalksne, the CEO of Nasdaq Riga and Head of the Nasdaq Baltic Market. "We wish the company all success in its growth phase, making use of the advantages that the Baltic public securities market offers." "Summus Capital is listing its first issue of bonds to provide investors with more transparency and liquidity, but also to acquaint larger universe of investors with our story, especially institutions. That is extremely important for a company of our type and size," said Boris Skvortsov, the Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Summus Capital. Signet Bank serves as the Certified Adviser for Summus Capital on the Nasdaq Baltic First North market. First North is a multilateral trading facility (MTF) tailored to support growing ambitious companies that want to raise capital and get the visibility and credibility of being a public company. About Summus Capital Summus Capital OÜ is an Estonia-based real estate investment holding which currently owns 11 properties across the 3 Baltic countries with an asset value of more than EUR 375 million. While the group was incorporated in 2015, its founders made their first investments already in 2013. Summus Capital has a well-diversified portfolio of cash-flow generating commercial real estate properties in the retail, office, logistics and medical segments. In September 2021, the international rating agency Scope assigned a first-time issuer rating of BB/Stable to Summus Capital, making it the first Baltic company to obtain a Scope rating. Read more at summus.ee. About Nasdaq Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Baltic represents the common offering of the Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Riga, Nasdaq Vilnius securities exchanges as well as Nasdaq CSD. Read more: nasdaqbaltic.com Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements The matters described herein contain forward-looking statements that are made under the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements about Nasdaq and its products and offerings. We caution that these statements are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties or other factors beyond Nasdaq's control. These factors include, but are not limited to factors detailed in Nasdaq's annual report on Form 10-K, and periodic reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to release any revisions to any forward-looking statements. Nasdaq Media Contact: + Dace Bulte + 371 67 212 431 + dace.bulte@nasdaq.com ------------------------------ Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.