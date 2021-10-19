Anzeige
19.10.2021 | 10:05
Nasdaq Tallinn: Nasdaq Welcomes Summus Capital to the Baltic First North Bond Market

Riga/Tallinn/Vilnius, Nasdaq Baltic Market, October 19, 2021 - Nasdaq (NDAQ)
announces that bonds issued by Summus Capital OÜ, an Estonia-based real estate
investment company with property holdings across the three Baltic countries,
have been admitted to trading on the Nasdaq Baltic First North market by Nasdaq
Riga as of October 19. 

The size of the bond issue is EUR 10 million. The bonds, issued in June 2021 at
a price equal to their nominal value of EUR 1,000, have a maturity date of June
18, 2024, and a fixed coupon rate of 6.75%. Nearly 100 investors, including
both institutions such as Baltic bond funds, banks and investment companies and
private investors, are investors in the issue. Proceeds from the bond issue
will be used to finance the acquisition of new investment properties in the
Baltics. 

"We are delighted that Summus Capital has chosen to list its first bonds on the
Nasdaq Baltic First North market and welcome the company to the exchange as a
new issuer," said Daiga Auzina-Melalksne, the CEO of Nasdaq Riga and Head of
the Nasdaq Baltic Market. "We wish the company all success in its growth phase,
making use of the advantages that the Baltic public securities market offers." 

"Summus Capital is listing its first issue of bonds to provide investors with
more transparency and liquidity, but also to acquaint larger universe of
investors with our story, especially institutions. That is extremely important
for a company of our type and size," said Boris Skvortsov, the Chairman of the
Supervisory Board of Summus Capital. 

Signet Bank serves as the Certified Adviser for Summus Capital on the Nasdaq
Baltic First North market. First North is a multilateral trading facility (MTF)
tailored to support growing ambitious companies that want to raise capital and
get the visibility and credibility of being a public company. 

About Summus Capital

Summus Capital OÜ is an Estonia-based real estate investment holding which
currently owns 11 properties across the 3 Baltic countries with an asset value
of more than EUR 375 million. While the group was incorporated in 2015, its
founders made their first investments already in 2013. Summus Capital has a
well-diversified portfolio of cash-flow generating commercial real estate
properties in the retail, office, logistics and medical segments. In September
2021, the international rating agency Scope assigned a first-time issuer rating
of BB/Stable to Summus Capital, making it the first Baltic company to obtain a
Scope rating. Read more at summus.ee. 


About Nasdaq

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital
markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software
and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with
confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career
opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com. 

Nasdaq Baltic represents the common offering of the Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq
Riga, Nasdaq Vilnius securities exchanges as well as Nasdaq CSD. Read more:
nasdaqbaltic.com 

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The matters described herein contain forward-looking statements that are made
under the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform
Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements about
Nasdaq and its products and offerings. We caution that these statements are not
guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from
those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking
statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties or other factors beyond
Nasdaq's control. These factors include, but are not limited to factors
detailed in Nasdaq's annual report on Form 10-K, and periodic reports filed
with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to
release any revisions to any forward-looking statements. 



Nasdaq Media Contact:     
+    Dace Bulte      
+    371 67 212 431    
+    dace.bulte@nasdaq.com
------------------------------



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
