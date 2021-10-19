Applied UV, Inc.: Applied UV's Systems Proven to Kill Candida Auris, an Emerging Multi-Drug-Resistant Fungus

Candida Auris is a pathogenic disease commonly acquired in hospitals or long-term care facilities

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention ("CDC") has stated that 30-60% of people with C. auris bloodstream infections die

CDC currently considers Candidiasis as one of the most significant infectious diseases in the world today.

Currently, there is no vaccine or preventative measures taken for C. auris for humans

Growing global scientific research emphasis recommending Governments consider improving indoor air quality to support the defense of future airborne pathogenic pandemics

Recent test results and acquisitions support expanded commercial adoption coupled with new consumer product launch utilizing Key Influencers

MOUNT VERNON, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 19, 2021 / Applied UV, Inc. (NasdaqCM:AUVI) ("Applied UV" or the "Company"), an infection control technology company that applies the power of narrow-range ultraviolet light ("UVC") for surface areas and catalytic bioconversion technology for air purification to destroy pathogens safely, thoroughly, and automatically, announced today that based on preliminary internal laboratory test results, its Airocide® Air Purification System, Applied UV's proprietary airborne pathogen killing technology that uses a patented combination of UVC and a proprietary, titanium dioxide based photocatalyst, kills the emerging multi-drug resistant fungus, Candida auris ("C. auris"). According to the CDC, "C.auris can cause severe infections and spread easily between hospitalized patients and nursing home residents." For more information about fungal diseases and COVID-19, please click the following link: https://www.cdc.gov/fungal/covid-fungal.html

Additionally, in September of 2021, ResInnova Laboratories, an independent microbiology testing laboratory specializing in antimicrobial technologies, confirmed that the Company's devices kill C. auris from sink handles, achieving a log2 kill in just fifteen minutes of operation. Prior testing on UV devices indicated that 30 to 45 minutes was needed to achieve a log2 kill or higher (99.99% reduction) which is what health care providers consider significant. The results from the Resinnova test demonstrate a reduction in virus destruction time when compared to existing UV devices.

These new recently announced test results from MRIGlobal, and ResInnova Laboratories, both independent, research organizations, confirm that Applied UV's Airocide and Sterilumen air purification and surface disinfection systems kill SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19 Virus) and C. auris, which will continue to support the Company's global commercialization strategy.

Candida auris is an emerging fungus that presents a serious global health threat. It enters the body through the skin and infects the bloodstream, central nervous system, and multiple internal organs. It has been identified as being multiple drug resistant, and the disease is particularly pernicious in patients with weakened immune systems, and that is why it is so problematic in hospitals as well as long-term care facilities. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention ("CDC ") currently considers Candidiasis as one of the most significant infectious diseases in the world today. To view the CDC's fact sheet on drug-resistant C. auris, click on the following link: https://www.cdc.gov/drugresistance/pdf/threats-report/candida-auris-508.pdf

Accelerating the Airocide® Commercial Strategy

Scientists Globally, are calling on Governments to address improving air quality emphasizing and recommending upgrading antiquated ventilation systems utilizing advanced technologies that could kill future pandemic related airborne pathogens like COVID-19 from spreading, potentially eliminating global economies from having to close.

https://www.theatlantic.com/health/archive/2021/09/coronavirus-pandemic-ventilation-rethinking-air/620000/

Today, Applied UV's products are utilized in leading hospitality, hotel, healthcare, nursing homes, wine, commercial buildings, and retail sectors. With the recent acquisitions of KES Science & Technology (https://kesscience.com/) and Scientific Air Management (https://scientificairmanagement.com/), the Company has gained immediate access to the large healthcare, hospital and long-term care, food distribution and grocery chain market, and to the fast-growing cannabis and post-harvest market in North America. As the Company has stated, its growth strategy includes fueling organic growth coupled with identifying complementary synergistic, accretive acquisitions that expand its product portfolio growing its global market share, increasing revenue and building shareholder value. Applied UV has conducted extensive testing of its devices to support its strategy of increasing commercial adoption and provide a broader protection plan against COVID-19 (inclusive of the Variant Strains) and other emerging airborne viruses in order to help improve the air quality in homes, schools, hospital, offices and other public spaces. From Fenway Park and JetBlue Park, where Airoicide® is "The Official Air Purification Provider of the Boston Red Sox" to hospitals and healthcare facilities, Airocide® offers commercial enterprises greater efficacy than conventional air purification solutions without producing Ozone or other harmful byproducts, and eliminates 99.99% of pathogens and particulates, in an automated and safe manner.

Large and Fast-Growing Consumer Market

According to Grandview Research, the global air purifier market size was valued at $10.67 billion in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.0% from 2021 to 2028. The Grandview Research report, published March 2021, stated, "Rising awareness pertaining to the risk of VOCs, smoke particles, and other particulate matter to human health has boosted the adoption of air purifiers in residential applications. In addition, the containment measures to limit the spread of COVID-19 have resulted in people working and spending more time at home. This, in turn, has boosted the demand for air purifiers in residential applications.

Applied UV believes the consumer market represents a large addressable market and that by offering consumers best-of-breed technology, that has been adopted for use commercially in numerous Globally recognized facilities and institutions in a cost-effective manner, it can substantially expand its consumer product growth opportunities. The Company recognizes that today's busy consumers are bombarded with advertisements of inferior air purification technologies that lack the clinical and research data that are used by highly respected commercial customers validating its efficacy. By leveraging these Globally recognized facilities, brands and institutions, the Company is currently planning on launching a major consumer marketing campaign utilizing key Influencers, social media and a specialized new product consumer launch company as well as other marketing efforts beginning in the current quarter to drive awareness and increase sales of its consumer Airocide® portfolio of air purification solutions.

Airocide® System

The Airocide® System, originally developed for NASA with assistance from the University of Wisconsin at Madison, is an airborne pathogen killing technology that uses a patented combination of UVC and a proprietary, titanium dioxide based photocatalyst. Listed as an FDA Class II Medical device, the Airocide® technology is clinically proven and field tested to kill/remove/eliminate airborne pathogenic and non-pathogenic microorganisms, allergens, odors and harmful VOCs in a variety of applications and industries including healthcare, hospitality, grocery chains, wineries, commercial real estate, museums, stadiums, schools, dental offices and homes. Airocide® air purifiers are available at www.airocide.com

About Applied UV

Applied UV is focused on the development and acquisition of technology that address infection control in the healthcare, hospitality, commercial and municipal markets. The Company has two wholly owned subsidiaries - SteriLumen, Inc. ("SteriLumen") and Munn Works, LLC ("Munn Works"). SteriLumen's connected platform for Data Driven Disinfection applies the power of ultraviolet light (UVC) to destroy pathogens safely, thoroughly, and automatically, addressing the challenge of healthcare-acquired infections ("HAIs"). Targeted for use in facilities that have high customer turnover such as hospitals, hotels, commercial facilities, and other public spaces, the Company's Lumicide platform uses UVC LEDs in several patented designs for infection control in and around high-traffic areas, including sinks and restrooms, killing bacteria, viruses, and other pathogens residing on hard surfaces within devices' proximity. The Company's patented in-drain disinfection device, Lumicide Drain, is the only product on the market that addresses this critical pathogen intensive location. SteriLumen's Airocide® products for air purification, developed by NASA and FDA Cleared as class II medical devices, utilize a proprietary photo-catalytic bioconversion technology that draws air into a reaction chamber that converts damaging molds, microorganisms, dangerous pathogens, destructive VOCs and biological gasses into harmless water vapor without producing ozone or other harmful byproducts. Airocide® applications include healthcare, hospitality, grocery chains, wine making facilities, commercial real estate, schools, dental offices, and homes.

For more information about Applied UV, Inc., and its subsidiaries, please visit the following websites: https://www.applieduvinc.com/; https://sterilumen.com/; and, https://munnworks.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

The information contained herein may contain "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements reflect the current view about future events. When used in this press release, the words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "future," "intend," "plan," or the negative of these terms and similar expressions, as they relate to us or our management, identify forward-looking statements. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements contained in this press release relating to the view of management of Applied UV concerning its business strategy, future operating results and liquidity and capital resources outlook. Forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current expectations and assumptions regarding its business, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. The Company's actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. They are neither statements of historical fact nor guarantees of assurance of future performance. We caution you therefore against relying on any of these forward-looking statements. Factors or events that could cause the Company's actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict all of them. The Company cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements. Except as required by applicable law, including the securities laws of the United States, the Company does not intend to update any of the forward-looking statements to conform these statements to actual results.

