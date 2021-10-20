Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 20, 2021) - Advantagewon Oil Corp., (CSE: AOC) (OTC Pink: ANTGF), (the "Corporation", or "AOC") announced today that Mr. Victor Hugo has been appointed as Chief Financial Officer with immediate effect replacing Mr. Frank Kordy who remains in his current role as Secretary of the Corporation and who was serving in the capacity of Interim CFO.

Mr. Hugo is senior financial analyst at Marrelli Support Services Inc., providing CFO, accounting, regulatory compliance, and management advisory services to numerous issuers on the TSX, TSX Venture Exchange and other Canadian and U.S. exchanges. Mr. Hugo is a CPA, CMA and he also holds a Bachelors of Commerce with Honors specializing in accounting and cost and management accounting from Potchefstroom University in South Africa. Mr. Hugo currently serves as the CFO for several CSE and TSX listed companies. Furthermore, he has over 20 years' experience in the mining and manufacturing sectors, with responsibility for accounting, budgeting and financial reporting.

Advantagewon Oil Corp.

AOC is focused on becoming a diverse energy producer. We currently have silos in oil, gas and solar. AOC's common shares are listed on the OTC Markets in the United States and on the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") in Canada. AOC is a member of the CSE Composite Index (CSE: AOC). For more information please visit www.aoc-oil.com.

For further information please contact:

Mr. Paul Haber

Executive Chairman

Advantagewon Oil Corp.

T: (416) 318-6501

Mr. Frank Kordy

Secretary & Director

Advantagewon Oil Corp.

T: (647) 466-4037

