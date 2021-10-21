Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 21.10.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 675 internationalen Medien
Triangle IPO eröffnet mögliche 900 Mio. CAD Bewertung für Halo Collective
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 911463 ISIN: NO0003079709 Ticker-Symbol: KP5 
Frankfurt
20.10.21
09:10 Uhr
2,070 Euro
+0,020
+0,98 %
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
KITRON ASA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KITRON ASA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,9021,96012:04
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
21.10.2021 | 11:41
78 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Kitron ASA: Kitron: Attachment to previous notification of allocation of options to primary insiders

(2021-10-21) Reference is made to the stock exchange notification made public by Kitron ASA ("Kitron") on 20 October 2021 at 17:16 (CEST) regarding allocation of options to primary insiders. Attached are the notification of the same transactions in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation Article 19.

For further information, please contact:
Tuomo Lähdesmäki, Chairman of the Board of Kitron
Tel.: +358-50-5879648
E-mail: investorrelations@kitron.com

Kitron is a leading Scandinavian electronics manufacturing services company for the Connectivity, Electrification, Industry, Medical devices and Defence/Aerospace sectors. The company is located in Norway, Sweden, Lithuania, Germany, Poland, China and the United States. Kitron had revenues of about NOK 4.0 billion in 2020 and has about 1 800 employees. www.kitron.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to the market abuse regulation article 19 and 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.


Attachment

  • KIT Primary insider notifications October 2021 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/73ab12e4-b974-4011-9142-6e5d06f02a9e)

KITRON-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.