Donnerstag, 21.10.2021
WKN: A14S60 ISIN: SE0007100599 Ticker-Symbol: SVHH 
21.10.21
18:48 Uhr
GlobeNewswire
21.10.2021 | 18:53
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: CORRECTION: Adjustment of warrants in Svenska Handelsbanken AB in connection with the extra distribution

CORRECTION: file attached

In connection with the extra distribution in Svenska Handelsbanken AB, attached
warrants with SHB A as underlying will be recalculated. The recalculations will
be effective as from October 22nd, 2021. 

Please see the attached sheets for information about the new terms and
conditions for the warrants. 

Please contact the issuer for detailed information about the recalculation.

For further information about this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance Stockholm, telephone +46 8 405 60 00. 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1021507
