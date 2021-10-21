DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Fair Value REIT-AG

Fair Value REIT-AG: Correction of a release from 25/07/2020 according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution



21.10.2021 / 23:47

Notification of Major Holdings



1. Details of issuer Name: Fair Value REIT-AG Street: Würmstraße 13a Postal code: 82166 City: Gräfelfing

Germany Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 52990084DFVKX2FRR033

2. Reason for notification X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights Acquisition/disposal of instruments Change of breakdown of voting rights Other reason:



3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation Legal entity: BRH Holdings GP, Ltd.

City of registered office, country: George Town, Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands

4. Names of shareholder(s)

holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.

FVR Beteiligungsgesellschaft Erste mbH & Co. KG

FVR Beteiligungsgesellschaft Zweite mbH & Co. KG

FVR Beteiligungsgesellschaft Dritte mbH & Co. KG

FVR Beteiligungsgesellschaft Vierte mbH & Co. KG

FVR Beteiligungsgesellschaft Fünfte mbH & Co. KG

FVR Beteiligungsgesellschaft Sechste mbH & Co. KG

FVR Beteiligungsgesellschaft Siebente mbH & Co. KG

FVR Beteiligungsgesellschaft Achte mbH & Co. KG

FVR Beteiligungsgesellschaft Neunte mbH & Co. KG



5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached: 20 Jul 2020

6. Total positions % of voting rights attached to shares

(total of 7.a.) % of voting rights through instruments

(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2) Total of both in %

(7.a. + 7.b.) Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG New 84.35 % 0.00 % 84.35 % 14110323 Previous notification 77.70 % 0.00 % 77.70 % /

7. Details on total positions

a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG) ISIN Absolute In % Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG) Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG) DE000A0MW975 0 11901942 0.00 % 84.35 % Total 11901942 84.35 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % 0 0.00 % Total 0 0.00 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % 0 0.00 % Total 0 0.00 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more) BRH Holdings GP, Ltd. % % % AGM Management, LLC % % % Apollo Global Management, Inc. % % % APO Corp. % % % Apollo Principal Holdings IV GP, Ltd. % % % APH Holdings (DC), L.P. % % % Apollo EPF III Capital Management, LLC % % % Apollo EPF Advisors III, L.P. % % % Apollo European Principal Finance Fund III (Dollar A), L.P./Apollo European Principal Finance Fund III (Master Dollar B), L.P./Apollo European Principal Finance Fund III (Master Euro B), L.P. % % % AEPF III 1 S.à r.l. % % % AEPF III 15 S.à r.l. % % % DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG % % % DEMIRE Commercial Real Estate VIER GmbH % % % FVR Beteiligungsgesellschaft Erste mbH & Co. KG 9.93 % % 9.93 % - % % % BRH Holdings GP, Ltd. % % % AGM Management, LLC % % % Apollo Global Management, Inc. % % % APO Corp. % % % Apollo Principal Holdings IV GP, Ltd. % % % APH Holdings (DC), L.P. % % % Apollo EPF III Capital Management, LLC % % % Apollo EPF Advisors III, L.P. % % % Apollo European Principal Finance Fund III (Dollar A), L.P./Apollo European Principal Finance Fund III (Master Dollar B), L.P./Apollo European Principal Finance Fund III (Master Euro B), L.P. % % % AEPF III 1 S.à r.l. % % % AEPF III 15 S.à r.l. % % % DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG % % % DEMIRE Commercial Real Estate VIER GmbH % % % FVR Beteiligungsgesellschaft Zweite mbH & Co. KG 9.93 % % 9.93 % - % % % BRH Holdings GP, Ltd. % % % AGM Management, LLC % % % Apollo Global Management, Inc. % % % APO Corp. % % % Apollo Principal Holdings IV GP, Ltd. % % % APH Holdings (DC), L.P. % % % Apollo EPF III Capital Management, LLC % % % Apollo EPF Advisors III, L.P. % % % Apollo European Principal Finance Fund III (Dollar A), L.P./Apollo European Principal Finance Fund III (Master Dollar B), L.P./Apollo European Principal Finance Fund III (Master Euro B), L.P. % % % AEPF III 1 S.à r.l. % % % AEPF III 15 S.à r.l. % % % DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG % % % DEMIRE Commercial Real Estate VIER GmbH % % % FVR Beteiligungsgesellschaft Dritte mbH & Co. KG 9.93 % % 9.93 % - % % % BRH Holdings GP, Ltd. % % % AGM Management, LLC % % % Apollo Global Management, Inc. % % % APO Corp. % % % Apollo Principal Holdings IV GP, Ltd. % % % APH Holdings (DC), L.P. % % % Apollo EPF III Capital Management, LLC % % % Apollo EPF Advisors III, L.P. % % % Apollo European Principal Finance Fund III (Dollar A), L.P./Apollo European Principal Finance Fund III (Master Dollar B), L.P./Apollo European Principal Finance Fund III (Master Euro B), L.P. % % % AEPF III 1 S.à r.l. % % % AEPF III 15 S.à r.l. % % % DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG % % % DEMIRE Commercial Real Estate VIER GmbH % % % FVR Beteiligungsgesellschaft Vierte mbH & Co. KG 9.93 % % 9.93 % - % % % BRH Holdings GP, Ltd. % % % AGM Management, LLC % % % Apollo Global Management, Inc. % % % APO Corp. % % % Apollo Principal Holdings IV GP, Ltd. % % % APH Holdings (DC), L.P. % % % Apollo EPF III Capital Management, LLC % % % Apollo EPF Advisors III, L.P. % % % Apollo European Principal Finance Fund III (Dollar A), L.P./Apollo European Principal Finance Fund III (Master Dollar B), L.P./Apollo European Principal Finance Fund III (Master Euro B), L.P. % % % AEPF III 1 S.à r.l. % % % AEPF III 15 S.à r.l. % % % DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG % % % DEMIRE Commercial Real Estate VIER GmbH % % % FVR Beteiligungsgesellschaft Fünfte mbH & Co. KG 9.93 % % 9.93 % - % % % BRH Holdings GP, Ltd. % % % AGM Management, LLC % % % Apollo Global Management, Inc. % % % APO Corp. % % % Apollo Principal Holdings IV GP, Ltd. % % % APH Holdings (DC), L.P. % % % Apollo EPF III Capital Management, LLC % % % Apollo EPF Advisors III, L.P. % % % Apollo European Principal Finance Fund III (Dollar A), L.P./Apollo European Principal Finance Fund III (Master Dollar B), L.P./Apollo European Principal Finance Fund III (Master Euro B), L.P. % % % AEPF III 1 S.à r.l. % % % AEPF III 15 S.à r.l. % % % DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG % % % DEMIRE Commercial Real Estate VIER GmbH % % % FVR Beteiligungsgesellschaft Sechste mbH & Co. KG 9.93 % % 9.93 % - % % % BRH Holdings GP, Ltd. % % % AGM Management, LLC % % % Apollo Global Management, Inc. % % % APO Corp. % % % Apollo Principal Holdings IV GP, Ltd. % % % APH Holdings (DC), L.P. % % % Apollo EPF III Capital Management, LLC % % % Apollo EPF Advisors III, L.P. % % % Apollo European Principal Finance Fund III (Dollar A), L.P./Apollo European Principal Finance Fund III (Master Dollar B), L.P./Apollo European Principal Finance Fund III (Master Euro B), L.P. % % % AEPF III 1 S.à r.l. % % % AEPF III 15 S.à r.l. % % % DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG % % % DEMIRE Commercial Real Estate VIER GmbH % % % FVR Beteiligungsgesellschaft Siebente mbH & Co. KG 9.93 % % 9.93 % - % % % BRH Holdings GP, Ltd. % % % AGM Management, LLC % % % Apollo Global Management, Inc. % % % APO Corp. % % % Apollo Principal Holdings IV GP, Ltd. % % % APH Holdings (DC), L.P. % % % Apollo EPF III Capital Management, LLC % % % Apollo EPF Advisors III, L.P. % % % Apollo European Principal Finance Fund III (Dollar A), L.P./Apollo European Principal Finance Fund III (Master Dollar B), L.P./Apollo European Principal Finance Fund III (Master Euro B), L.P. % % % AEPF III 1 S.à r.l. % % % AEPF III 15 S.à r.l. % % % DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG % % % DEMIRE Commercial Real Estate VIER GmbH % % % FVR Beteiligungsgesellschaft Achte mbH & Co. KG 9.86 % % 9.86 % - % % % BRH Holdings GP, Ltd. % % % AGM Management, LLC % % % Apollo Global Management, Inc. % % % APO Corp. % % % Apollo Principal Holdings IV GP, Ltd. % % % APH Holdings (DC), L.P. % % % Apollo EPF III Capital Management, LLC % % % Apollo EPF Advisors III, L.P. % % % Apollo European Principal Finance Fund III (Dollar A), L.P./Apollo European Principal Finance Fund III (Master Dollar B), L.P./Apollo European Principal Finance Fund III (Master Euro B), L.P. % % % AEPF III 1 S.à r.l. % % % AEPF III 15 S.à r.l. % % % DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG % % % DEMIRE Commercial Real Estate VIER GmbH % % % FVR Beteiligungsgesellschaft Neunte mbH & Co. KG 4.96 % % % - % % % BRH Holdings GP, Ltd. % % % AGM Management, LLC % % % Apollo Global Management, Inc. % % % APO Corp. % % % Apollo Management Holdings GP, LLC % % % Apollo Management Holdings, L.P. % % % Apollo Capital Management GP, LLC % % % Apollo Capital Management, L.P. % % % Apollo EPF Management III, LLC % % % Apollo European Principal Finance Fund III (Dollar A), L.P./Apollo European Principal Finance Fund III (Master Dollar B), L.P./Apollo European Principal Finance Fund III (Master Euro B), L.P. % % % AEPF III 1 S.à r.l. % % % AEPF III 15 S.à r.l. % % % DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG % % % DEMIRE Commercial Real Estate VIER GmbH % % % FVR Beteiligungsgesellschaft Erste mbH & Co. KG 9.93 % % 9.93 % - % % % BRH Holdings GP, Ltd. % % % AGM Management, LLC % % % Apollo Global Management, Inc. % % % APO Corp. % % % Apollo Management Holdings GP, LLC % % % Apollo Management Holdings, L.P. % % % Apollo Capital Management GP, LLC % % % Apollo Capital Management, L.P. % % % Apollo EPF Management III, LLC % % % Apollo European Principal Finance Fund III (Dollar A), L.P./Apollo European Principal Finance Fund III (Master Dollar B), L.P./Apollo European Principal Finance Fund III (Master Euro B), L.P. % % % AEPF III 1 S.à r.l. % % % AEPF III 15 S.à r.l. % % % DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG % % % DEMIRE Commercial Real Estate VIER GmbH % % % FVR Beteiligungsgesellschaft Zweite mbH & Co. KG 9.93 % % 9.93 % - % % % BRH Holdings GP, Ltd. % % % AGM Management, LLC % % % Apollo Global Management, Inc. % % % APO Corp. % % % Apollo Management Holdings GP, LLC % % % Apollo Management Holdings, L.P. % % % Apollo Capital Management GP, LLC % % % Apollo Capital Management, L.P. % % % Apollo EPF Management III, LLC % % % Apollo European Principal Finance Fund III (Dollar A), L.P./Apollo European Principal Finance Fund III (Master Dollar B), L.P./Apollo European Principal Finance Fund III (Master Euro B), L.P. % % % AEPF III 1 S.à r.l. % % % AEPF III 15 S.à r.l. % % % DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG % % % DEMIRE Commercial Real Estate VIER GmbH % % % FVR Beteiligungsgesellschaft Dritte mbH & Co. KG 9.93 % % 9.93 % - % % % BRH Holdings GP, Ltd. % % % AGM Management, LLC % % % Apollo Global Management, Inc. % % % APO Corp. % % % Apollo Management Holdings GP, LLC % % % Apollo Management Holdings, L.P. % % % Apollo Capital Management GP, LLC % % % Apollo Capital Management, L.P. % % % Apollo EPF Management III, LLC % % % Apollo European Principal Finance Fund III (Dollar A), L.P./Apollo European Principal Finance Fund III (Master Dollar B), L.P./Apollo European Principal Finance Fund III (Master Euro B), L.P. % % % AEPF III 1 S.à r.l. % % % AEPF III 15 S.à r.l. % % % DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG % % % DEMIRE Commercial Real Estate VIER GmbH % % % FVR Beteiligungsgesellschaft Vierte mbH & Co. KG 9.93 % % 9.93 % - % % % BRH Holdings GP, Ltd. % % % AGM Management, LLC % % % Apollo Global Management, Inc. % % % APO Corp. % % % Apollo Management Holdings GP, LLC % % % Apollo Management Holdings, L.P. % % % Apollo Capital Management GP, LLC % % % Apollo Capital Management, L.P. % % % Apollo EPF Management III, LLC % % % Apollo European Principal Finance Fund III (Dollar A), L.P./Apollo European Principal Finance Fund III (Master Dollar B), L.P./Apollo European Principal Finance Fund III (Master Euro B), L.P. % % % AEPF III 1 S.à r.l. % % % AEPF III 15 S.à r.l. % % % DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG % % % DEMIRE Commercial Real Estate VIER GmbH % % % FVR Beteiligungsgesellschaft Fünfte mbH & Co. KG 9.93 % % 9.93 % - % % % BRH Holdings GP, Ltd. % % % AGM Management, LLC % % % Apollo Global Management, Inc. % % % APO Corp. % % % Apollo Management Holdings GP, LLC % % % Apollo Management Holdings, L.P. % % % Apollo Capital Management GP, LLC % % % Apollo Capital Management, L.P. % % % Apollo EPF Management III, LLC % % % Apollo European Principal Finance Fund III (Dollar A), L.P./Apollo European Principal Finance Fund III (Master Dollar B), L.P./Apollo European Principal Finance Fund III (Master Euro B), L.P. % % % AEPF III 1 S.à r.l. % % % AEPF III 15 S.à r.l. % % % DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG % % % DEMIRE Commercial Real Estate VIER GmbH % % % FVR Beteiligungsgesellschaft Sechste mbH & Co. KG 9.93 % % 9.93 % - % % % BRH Holdings GP, Ltd. % % % AGM Management, LLC % % % Apollo Global Management, Inc. % % % APO Corp. % % % Apollo Management Holdings GP, LLC % % % Apollo Management Holdings, L.P. % % % Apollo Capital Management GP, LLC % % % Apollo Capital Management, L.P. % % % Apollo EPF Management III, LLC % % % Apollo European Principal Finance Fund III (Dollar A), L.P./Apollo European Principal Finance Fund III (Master Dollar B), L.P./Apollo European Principal Finance Fund III (Master Euro B), L.P. % % % AEPF III 1 S.à r.l. % % % AEPF III 15 S.à r.l. % % % DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG % % % DEMIRE Commercial Real Estate VIER GmbH % % % FVR Beteiligungsgesellschaft Siebente mbH & Co. KG 9.93 % % 9.93 % - % % % BRH Holdings GP, Ltd. % % % AGM Management, LLC % % % Apollo Global Management, Inc. % % % APO Corp. % % % Apollo Management Holdings GP, LLC % % % Apollo Management Holdings, L.P. % % % Apollo Capital Management GP, LLC % % % Apollo Capital Management, L.P. % % % Apollo EPF Management III, LLC % % % Apollo European Principal Finance Fund III (Dollar A), L.P./Apollo European Principal Finance Fund III (Master Dollar B), L.P./Apollo European Principal Finance Fund III (Master Euro B), L.P. % % % AEPF III 1 S.à r.l. % % % AEPF III 15 S.à r.l. % % % DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG % % % DEMIRE Commercial Real Estate VIER GmbH % % % FVR Beteiligungsgesellschaft Achte mbH & Co. KG 9.86 % % 9.86 % - % % % BRH Holdings GP, Ltd. % % % AGM Management, LLC % % % Apollo Global Management, Inc. % % % APO Corp. % % % Apollo Management Holdings GP, LLC % % % Apollo Management Holdings, L.P. % % % Apollo Capital Management GP, LLC % % % Apollo Capital Management, L.P. % % % Apollo EPF Management III, LLC % % % Apollo European Principal Finance Fund III (Dollar A), L.P./Apollo European Principal Finance Fund III (Master Dollar B), L.P./Apollo European Principal Finance Fund III (Master Euro B), L.P. % % % AEPF III 1 S.à r.l. % % % AEPF III 15 S.à r.l. % % % DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG % % % DEMIRE Commercial Real Estate VIER GmbH % % % FVR Beteiligungsgesellschaft Neunte mbH & Co. KG 4.96 % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG

(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)



Date of general meeting:

Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:

Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both % % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:



Date

21 Oct 2021



