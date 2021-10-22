Nasdaq Tallinn: Public Offer of AS "VIRŠI-A" shares - via Auction

From October 25, 2021 10:00 EEST AS "VIRŠI-A" share (ISIN code LV0000101848) public offer subscription process is launched. The Subscription process closing date is November 5, 2021 15:30 EST. Up to 1 735 489 shares are being publicly offered to retail investors in Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia (Retail Offering). The offer price is 4.49 EUR per one share of which EUR 0.50 is the nominal value of one Offer Share and EUR 3.99 is the issue premium. Retail Offering will be carried out using the Stock Exchange Trading system. Market: RSE Equities IPO (Genium INET trading system) Order book: VIRSIAIPO (ISIN code: LV0000101848) Start of the Offer period: October 25, 2021 10:00, End of the Offer Period: November 5, 2021 15:30*. *Subscription order collection deadline might differ depending on the investor's chosen bank. Investors should contact their broker concerning the specific order collection deadline. Settlement date for the Subscription: November 10, 2021 The minimum subscription amount per investor is 1 share. However, there is no limit for the maximum amount of share subscription. Each investor who submitted a Subscription Undertaking in the Retail Offering during the first week of the Offering (prior to 29 October 16:00) is presumably guaranteed an allocation up to 100 of the Offer Shares subscribed for. In case of holding 100 or more of the Shares the respective investor is also entitled to participate in the Shareholders' benefit programme of the Issuer (for more information please see Section 9.6 of this Prospectus). All Nasdaq Riga Members, having access to Genium INET trading system may participate in the offering by submitting Subscription orders on own account or on behalf of its clients. More information for the retail investors how to participate in the Offering available here. Rules of AS "VIRŠI-A" Shares Subscription Process (Auction) and AS "VIRŠI-A" prospectus are available in the attachments. Nasdaq Baltic Transaction Services +371 26 631 153 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1021486