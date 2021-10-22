Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 22, 2021) - GGX Gold (TSXV :GGX) (OTCQB: GGXXF) (FSE: 3SR) has provided an update on its exploration and drill program at its 100%-owned Gold Drop Property. The Gold Drop Property is located 3 kilometers north of Greenwood, in the prolific Greenwood mining camp in southern British Columbia, which has a long history of mining having produced 1.4 million ounces gold, 10 million ounces silver and 0.7 billion pounds copper.

For more information, please view the InvestmentPitch Media "video" which provides additional information about this news and the company. If this link is not enabled, please visit www.InvestmentPitch.com and enter "GGX Gold" in the search box.





Cannot view this video? Visit:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pCxgVEA004c

Diamond drilling commenced on June 8, with a total of 25 drill holes totalling 1,617 metres completed to date. The program started by drilling the Perky vein where 12 holes totalling 445 metres were completed to test the northern lateral extension of the vein, with several holes intersecting the Perky vein. This drilling focused on identifying lateral extension of the Perky vein, which was previously trenched over a 10.3 metre interval, yielding grades as high as 54 g/t gold, 194 g/t silver, and 134 parts per million tellurium over a 0.70 metre width. Drilling in 2020 at the Perky Vein resulted in several significant intercepts including 235 grams per tonne gold over 0.53 meters and 119.5 grams per tonne gold over 0.45 meters.

The drilling rig was then moved over to test the Lively vein where a total of 12 holes totalling 1,061 metres were completed. The Lively vein was intersected at depth where it consists of quartz stringers. A new vein, mineralized with pyrite, was intersected in several holes to the east of the Lively vein.

Core logging and sampling was completed in July and August with samples submitted for assay in August. Results are pending at this time.

One hole totalling 110.7 metres was drilled to test for a northern extension of the C.O.D. vein beneath a mineralized vein in surface outcrop. The C.O.D vein has been explored over the last several field seasons with 155 surface drill holes totaling 10,292 metres completed from 2017 to 2020 in addition to trenches completed in 2017 and 2020. Majority of the drillholes intersected the C.O.D vein within 80 metres of surface, providing opportunities to delineate mineralization at depth.

Highlights include hole COD18-67 which reported 129 gpt gold, 1,154 gpt silver & 823 gpt tellurium over 7.28 metres of core length, and hole COD18-70 which reported 107 gpt gold, 880 gpt silver & 640 gpt tellurium over 6.90 metres of core length.

The company is in the permitting process for a bulk sample on the C.O.D Vein. Drilling originally planned for the Gold Drop vein that was postponed due to the risk of fire during the period of extreme heat this past summer is expected to resume now that the weather has cooled.

For more information, please visit the company's website at www.ggxgold.com, contact Barry Brown, CEO, at 604-488-3900 or email office@ggxgold.com. For Investor Relations email ir@ggxgold.com.

About InvestmentPitch Media

Investmentpitch Media leverages the power of video, which together with its extensive distribution, positions a company's story ahead of the 1,000's of companies seeking awareness and funding from the financial community. The company specializes in producing short videos based on significant news releases, research reports and other content of interest to investors.

CONTACT:

InvestmentPitch Media

Barry Morgan, CFO

bmorgan@investmentpitch.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/100541