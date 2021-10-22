DJ SWEF: Quarterly Portfolio Update

22 October 2021

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited

Quarterly Portfolio Update

5.8 per cent Share Price Total Return During Q3; Resilient Performance from Robust Portfolio

Annual dividend yield of 5.6 per cent, paid quarterly

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited ("SWEF" or "the Group"), a leading investor originating, executing and managing a diverse portfolio of high quality senior and mezzanine real estate debt in the UK and Europe, is pleased to announce a portfolio update for the quarter ended on 30 September 2021.

Highlights

-- Income stability - all loan interest and scheduled amortisation payments paid in full and on time

-- Strong cash generation - the portfolio as a whole continues to support annual dividend payments of 5.5pence, paid quarterly, and generates an annual dividend yield of 5.6 per cent on the share price as at 30 September2021

-- Portfolio robust - despite pandemic-related disruption, the portfolio continues to perform in line withexpectations

-- Borrowers remain adequately capitalised and are expected to continue to pay loan interest and capitalrepayments in line with contractual obligations

-- On 21 July 2021 the Group announced that it had closed a GBP13.5 million floating rate whole loan securedby a mixed use hotel and office property in Northern Ireland

-- In August 2021 the Group announced that during July 2021 it received the full and final repayment of itsEUR54.2 million loan on a resort hotel in Spain

-- 5.8 per cent - Share price total return during quarter ended 30 September 2021

-- 54.9 per cent - Share price total return since inception in December 2012

-- The Investment Manager believes the current investment pipeline is the strongest since the Company wasestablished

Quote from the Chair, Stephen Smith

"We are pleased with the Company's performance during the quarter which remains in line with expectations and is derived from an exceptionally robust portfolio of real estate loans that continue to deliver attractive income for our shareholders. Notably, the outlook for new loans origination remains very strong as the investment manager has seen significant activity across the hospitality and retail sectors and in office spaces as the UK and Europe starts to return to pre-pandemic activity levels. While the Board is encouraged with the progress achieved in narrowing the share price discount to NAV since the Company's last quarterly update, the Board remains of the opinion that the current discount does not reflect the outstanding risk adjusted income represented by the quality of the portfolio which has not experienced any payment defaults, including since the onset of Covid-19."

The factsheet for the period is available at:

www.starwoodeuropeanfinance.com

Share Price / NAV at 30 September 2021

Share price (p) 98.0 NAV (p) 103.5 Discount 5.4% Dividend yield 5.6% Market cap GBP401m

Key Portfolio Statistics at 30 September 2021

Number of investments 18 Percentage of currently invested portfolio in floating rate loans 76.7% Invested Loan Portfolio unlevered annualised total return (1) 6.7% Portfolio levered annualised total return (2) 6.7% Weighted average portfolio LTV - to Group first GBP (3) 18.7% Weighted average portfolio LTV - to Group last GBP (3) 64.2% Average loan term (based on current contractual maturity) 4.6 years Average remaining loan term 2.0 years Net Asset Value GBP423.4m Amount drawn under Revolving Credit Facilities (including accrued interest) GBP0.0m Loans advanced (including accrued interest) GBP393.5m Cash GBP20.2m Other net assets (including hedges) GBP9.7m Remaining years to contractual maturity* Value of loans (GBPm) % of invested portfolio 0 to 1 years 112.0 28.7% 1 to 2 years 88.5 22.6% 2 to 3 years 42.9 11.0% 3 to 5 years 147.5 37.7%

*excludes any permitted extensions. Note that borrowers may elect to repay loans before contractual maturity.

Country % of invested assets UK 51.8% Republic of Ireland 21.4% Spain 19.3% Netherlands 3.6% Germany 2.8% Finland 1.1% Sector % of invested assets Hospitality 35.1% Office 24.9% Retail 13.5% Residential 12.0% Healthcare 6.4% Life Sciences 5.0% Light Industrial 1.4% Logistics 1.4% Other 0.3% Loan type % of invested assets Whole loans 60.5% Mezzanine 39.5% Currency % of invested assets* Sterling 51.9% Euro 48.1%

*the currency split refers to the underlying loan currency, however the capital on all non-sterling exposure is hedged back to sterling.

(1) The unlevered annualised total return is calculated on amounts outstanding at the reporting date, excluding undrawn commitments, and assuming all drawn loans are outstanding for the full contractual term. 15 of the loans are floating rate (partially or in whole and all with floors) and returns are based on an assumed profile for future interbank rates but the actual rate received may be higher or lower. Calculated only on amounts funded at the reporting date and excluding committed amounts (but including commitment fees) and excluding cash uninvested. The calculation also excludes the origination fee payable to the Investment Manager.

(2) The levered annualised total return is calculated as per the unlevered return but takes into account the amount of net leverage in the Group and the cost of that leverage at current LIBOR/EURIBOR.

(3) LTV to Group last GBP means the percentage which the total loan drawn less any deductible lender controlled cash reserves and less any amortisation received to date (when aggregated with any other indebtedness ranking alongside and/ or senior to it) bears to the market value determined by the last formal lender valuation received by the reporting date. LTV to first Group GBP means the starting point of the loan to value range of the loans drawn (when aggregated with any other indebtedness ranking senior to it). For development projects the calculation includes the total facility available and is calculated against the assumed market value on completion of the relevant project.

Portfolio changes during the quarter ended 30 September 2021

In July 2021 the Group announced that it had closed a GBP13.5 million floating rate whole loan secured by a mixed use hotel and office property. The financing has been provided in the form of an acquisition loan. The loan term is 3 years, and the Group expects to earn an attractive risk-adjusted return in line with its stated investment strategy.

In August 2021 the Group announced that during July 2021 it received the full and final repayment of its EUR54.2 million loan on a resort hotel in Spain.

Dividend

On 22 October 2021, the Directors declared a dividend in respect of the third quarter of 1.375 pence per Ordinary Share, equating to an annualised 5.5 pence per annum. The Board is targeting a dividend of 5.5 pence per annum (payable quarterly) which it considers to be a sustainable level of dividend. As a result of the early repayment of the Company's large position in the Hotel, Spain it is anticipated that current year earnings will not fully cover the target dividend (the per cent shortfall is forecast to be in single digits) but the Group has a modest dividend reserve for this purpose which will be utilised to ensure that the target dividend is met. Given the extremely attractive environment for the Group's investment strategy it is anticipated that the dividend will swiftly return to full coverage from earnings during the course of 2022 with any excess cash generated being used to replenish dividend reserves.

Portfolio Update

All loan interest and scheduled amortisation payments up to the date of this factsheet have been paid in full and on time in line with expectations. The pandemic impacted sectors such as hospitality and retail assets are now back open and trading, with positive initial recovery indicators in relation to average rate on hotel bookings and retail footfall. Additionally, office pre-leasing activity for portfolio assets under construction or heavy refurbishment is also showing positive indicators. The Group is monitoring supply chain dynamics in relation to building supplies and inflationary pressures particularly in relation to utilities, food and staff costs. We note that all loan positions remain well capitalised and typically sponsor's underwritten business models include hedging of key contracts such as gas, electricity and food, which are therefore expected to reduce the impact of the current price trends on margins.

Key updates in relation to pandemic impacted sectors are outlined below:

Hospitality (35 per cent of funded investment portfolio)

