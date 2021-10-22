DGAP-Ad-hoc: SPORTTOTAL AG / Key word(s): Issue of Debt

SPORTTOTAL AG resolves to issue a convertible bond



22-Oct-2021 / 19:18 CET/CEST

SPORTTOTAL AG, ISIN: DE000A1EMG56 / WKN: A1EMG5



SPORTTOTAL AG resolves to issue a convertible bond Cologne, 22 October 2021. The Management Board of SPORTTOTAL AG (the "Company") has today resolved, with the approval of the Supervisory Board, to issue a convertible bond from contingent capital. The Management Board and the Supervisory Board of SPORTTOTAL AG have today resolved to issue a convertible bond of up to EUR 6,973,000.00 with a term to maturity of five years and an interest rate of 8.5 % p.a. ("Convertible Bond"). The Convertible Bond is divided up into up to 6,973 partial debentures, each of which confer entitlement to subscribe to 1,000 new shares in the Company after expiration of a waiting period. Shareholders' subscription rights were excluded by way of resolution passed by the Annual General Meeting of 26 May 2021. The partial debentures will be offered to qualified institutional investors for purchase in the context of a private placement. The Convertible Bond is expected to be subscribed in several tranches, with 1,000 partial debentures being subscribed in the first tranche. SPORTTOTAL AG

